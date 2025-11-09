SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jayce Campbell

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jonathan Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The exercise

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The aches and pains after practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Running under a 20-minute mile by 10 seconds

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Metallica

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Any part of the ocean

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Mad Max”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Bones

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Applebee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

A shark

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to another trade school