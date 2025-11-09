SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jayce Campbell
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jonathan Campbell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The exercise
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The aches and pains after practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Running under a 20-minute mile by 10 seconds
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Metallica
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Any part of the ocean
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Mad Max”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Bones
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Applebee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
A shark
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to another trade school