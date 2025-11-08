SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Abby Lucas

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Matt and Kendra Lucas

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Cheerleading, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Cheering at the Convo

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Ty Myers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Hunger Games”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Showing pigs

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

The Porch

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Greta Wilson

FUTURE PLANS:

Continue my Cosmetology career