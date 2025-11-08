SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Abby Lucas
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Matt and Kendra Lucas
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Cheerleading, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Cheering at the Convo
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Ty Myers
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Hunger Games”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Showing pigs
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
The Porch
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Greta Wilson
FUTURE PLANS:
Continue my Cosmetology career