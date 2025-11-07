By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Savvy Living: What Seniors Need to Know About This Fall’s Vaccines – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the overall fall vaccine recommendations for “older adults” resembles last year, with exception of the Covid shot. Here’s what you should know.

Flu Shots for Seniors – Just as they normally do, the CDC recommends a seasonal flu shot to everyone 6 months of age and older, but it’s especially important for older adults who have weaker immune defenses and have a greater risk of developing dangerous flu complications compared with younger, healthy adults.

For people age 65 and older, there are three different FDA approved flu vaccines (you only need one) that are recommended over traditional flu shots. These include: the Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent (recombinant, egg free vaccine), and Fluad Quadrivalent.

All flu vaccines are covered 100 percent by Medicare Part B as long as your doctor, health clinic or pharmacy agrees not to charge you more than Medicare pays.

RSV Shots – In addition to the flu shot, the CDC also recommends a single-dose of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine for all adults age 75 and older, as well as to high-risk adults between ages 50 and 74. These are people who have chronic heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems, diabetes with complications, severe obesity, or who live in long-term care facilities.

The three RSV vaccines approved and available in the U.S. – Arexvy, Abrysvo and mResvia – are all covered under Medicare (Part D) prescription drug plans. But note that if you got an RSV shot last year, or when it first became available in 2023, you do not need to get a second dose this year. For now, only one dose of RSV vaccine is recommended.

COVID Booster – If you haven’t had a Covid booster shot lately, the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the 2025–2026 COVID‑19 vaccine, which has been updated to target the dominant strain.

This vaccine has been recommended for all adults 65 and older and younger people that have a health condition that makes them vulnerable to severe Covid. But the new CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for age 65 and older adults and immunocompromised younger people should decide individually or with a doctor. Covid shots are covered by Medicare Part B.

Pneumonia Vaccines – If you haven’t been vaccinated for pneumonia, you should also consider getting the pneumococcal vaccine this fall. These vaccines are now recommended by the CDC to adults age 50 and older, instead of age 65, which was the previous recommendation. Pneumonia causes a whopping 1.2 million people to visit medical emergency departments in the U.S. each year and causes roughly 50,000 deaths.

If you’ve never been vaccinated for pneumonia, the PCV20 (Prevnar 20) or PCV21 (Capvaxive) are the top choices because they cover the most common serotypes. Medicare Part B covers pneumococcal shots, and you only need to get it once.

Side-Effects and Safety – You should be aware that all these vaccines can cause mild side effects like pain or tenderness where you got the shot, muscle aches, headache, fever or fatigue. Also note that it’s safe to receive these vaccines at the same time, but it may be best to spread them out a week or two because multiple vaccinations on the same day may cause increased side-effects.

Read the whole article here: https://accfo.org/savvy-living-what-seniors-need-to-know-about-this-falls-vaccines/

