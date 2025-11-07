By Julia McCane-Knox

As the year winds down and the holidays draw near, your library continues to bring the community together in meaningful ways. With a little help from the library, you can give to those in need, enjoy quality time at one of our family programs, or help your child discover a lifelong love of reading at Storytime.

You can make a difference in someone’s life by donating personal and health care items to the North Adams Library to help support our local homeless shelter. When you bring in items like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, and other essentials, you are providing comfort and care to those who may be struggling this winter. Every donation, no matter how small, helps make a big impact. This collection drive will continue through Friday, December 12, giving you plenty of time to stop by and contribute to this important cause.

If you are a parent or caregiver of a young child, Storytime is one of the best ways to prepare your little one for kindergarten. Through stories, songs, and interactive play, children build early literacy skills that form the foundation for future learning. Storytime encourages listening, language development, and social skills, all while nurturing imagination and curiosity. You can join Storytime at the North Adams Library each Tuesday at 11 a.m., the Peebles Library each Wednesday at 11 a.m., the West Union Library each Thursday at 11 a.m., and the Manchester Library each Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m. Spending this special time with your child helps them discover the joy of reading, while fostering important learning habits that will last a lifetime.

Your teen can join us for creative and challenging programs designed to inspire imagination and teamwork. At the Manchester Library on Wednesday, November 12, at 3 p.m., you can let go of perfection and embrace the fun of Bad Art. The goal of this program is not to create a masterpiece, but to enjoy the process of making something unique and entirely your own. Then, head to the North Adams Library on Thursday, November 13, at 2:30 p.m., for an exciting escape challenge. Work together to solve clues, crack codes, and unlock the boxes before time runs out. Both events offer a great opportunity to connect with friends, share a few laughs, and have a great time.

Family Night at the West Union Library takes place on Thursday, November 13, at 5:30 p.m. You can enjoy board games, crafts, and a family-friendly movie that everyone will love. Unwind, connect, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

Explore your creative side at the North Adams Library during Card Crafting on Saturday, November 15, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. You will have access to a variety of card-making supplies to design one-of-a-kind cards for the holidays or any special occasion. This event is for adults.

Whether you are giving back, crafting, playing, or reading together, your libraries are here to enrich your season with learning, laughter, and community spirit. Stop by the libraries to participate in these programs, lend a helping hand, and make the most of this meaningful time of year. Go to adamscolibrary.org for more library news or give us a call. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.