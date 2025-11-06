News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on Sunrise Avenue near Cosby Street in the Village of West Union in Adams County. The crash occurred on November 5 at approximately 3:16 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ryan D. Dalton, age 29, of West Union was operating a 2024 Yamaha R7 eastbound on Sunrise Avenue when he struck the rear of a stopped 2025 Volkswagen Atlas. The 2025 Volkswagen Atlas was operated by Kellen A. Phillips, age 44, of Richfield Ohio.

Ryan D. Dalton sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by the Adams County Coroner.

Kellen A. Phillips was not injured as a result of the crash.

Mr. Dalton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Mr. Phillips was wearing a seat belt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by West Union Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.