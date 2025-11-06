Caroline Grooms-Lowe(left), David Knauff(middle), and Britnee Inman(right) lead the Manchester Middle and High School Afterschool Program, now in its third year. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Manchester Middle and High School Afterschool Program has become a bright spot for students and educators alike, blending academic support, hands-on enrichment, and new opportunities for career exploration. Now in its third year of a five-year grant from the 21st Century Community Learning Center, the program serves grades six through 12 and remains the only such grant-funded initiative currently operating in Adams County.

Program oversight comes from a dedicated team that includes Site Director David Knauff, Assistant Director Britnee Inman, and District Federal Programs Coordinator Caroline Grooms-Lowe, all of whom have been involved since the first year. Each plays a vital role in the day-to-day success of the program, which runs from October through April and extends into summer activities that give students experiences beyond the classroom.

For Grooms-Lowe, who manages multiple programs at the district level, the Afterschool Program fills a much-needed gap. “When our students aged out of the elementary program, there was nowhere for them to continue receiving that kind of support,” she said. “We wanted to make sure those opportunities didn’t end once they reached junior high.”

The program’s academic foundation is anchored by Deanna Adams, who leads the daily homework help and study time. Students are given the chance to review grades, complete missing work, and strengthen their understanding in core subjects like math and language arts. Using the online program IXL, students take diagnostic tests that identify their individual learning needs, helping staff tailor instruction and remediation. Adams’ steady presence has made the academic block one of the most valuable parts of each day.

Supporting the program’s operations are Linda Grooms-Minton and Karen Schiltz, who serve as program aides. They each work two days a week, entering and tracking important data on every enrolled student, including attendance, grades, district and state test scores, GPA, special needs, credit recovery progress, and military family status. Their careful attention to detail ensures that the program meets all state and federal reporting requirements while providing a complete picture of each student’s growth.

After the academic sessions, the program shifts to enrichment, a favorite time for many participants. Inman coordinates a steady flow of special guests and activities that expose students to new skills and ideas. The Manchester Public Library leads STEM challenges on Mondays, while other community partners, including the OSU Extension Office, have conducted hands-on workshops. Students have also explored pottery, robotics, and crafts, helping them discover creative outlets and new interests.

Inman, who also serves as the district’s social-emotional counselor, said the program’s structure supports both academic and emotional growth. “We want to give students experiences they wouldn’t otherwise have,” she said. “That includes helping them manage stress, build friendships, and see what’s possible for their future.”

One of the most popular new additions this year is the eSports team, led by Jared Fenton and Colin Smith. The program invested in eight high-performance gaming PCs and ten Nintendo Switch consoles, creating an eSports lab where students compete through a national platform called PlayVS. The lab allows players to face off against teams from across the country in games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Marvel Rivals, and League of Legends.

The eSports initiative has done more than entertain, it has opened eyes to the growing field of gaming and digital careers. “We want them to see there are real opportunities in this area,” Inman said. “Game design, coding, broadcasting, and marketing all tie into what they’re learning through play.” The team even celebrated its first official win this fall during a Mario Kart match, giving the players an extra boost of school pride.

Knauff, who teaches Government, World History, and Current Events at Manchester High School, said the program has proven its value far beyond the classroom. “Our summer trips and enrichment activities have given students experiences they might never have otherwise,” he said. “They’ve toured the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson, visited Ashland University, and even enjoyed days at Malibu Jack’s and Long’s Retreat.”

For many of the students, those outings were first-time experiences such as canoeing, paddle boating, and traveling outside the county. “It’s rewarding to see them try something new,” Knauff said. “You can see their confidence grow with every trip.”

The Afterschool Program continues to see strong participation, with enrollment climbing to more than 30 students this fall. Most are in middle school, but the directors note that several high school students remain involved, balancing practices and clubs with Afterschool attendance.

Transportation is made possible thanks to the Manchester Local School District bus drivers, who work together to ensure that students have a safe and reliable way home each evening. Their cooperation allows students from all over the district to participate fully without transportation barriers.

For Grooms-Lowe, Inman, and Knauff, that commitment speaks volumes about the program’s impact. “They’re coming back because they enjoy it,” Grooms-Lowe said. “They know this is a place where they’re supported and where they belong.”

As Manchester Middle and High School heads into its third year of programming, the Afterschool team remains focused on giving every student a safe space to learn, explore, and grow, whether through academics, creative projects, or friendly competition in the new eSports arena.