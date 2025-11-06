News Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever “40 Under 40” Awards, a new recognition program celebrating 40 young professionals in Adams County who are making a positive impact through their leadership, innovation, and community involvement. The recognition ceremony will take place on December 4 at the FaithLife Church in West Union.

Randi McFarland-Franklin, Business Coordinator for the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, expressed her excitement about the new program, emphasizing that the honorees represent the next generation of community and business leaders shaping Adams County’s future. “These 40 individuals embody the creativity, integrity, and determination that make Adams County such a special place to live and work,” McFarland-Franklin said. “Through this program, we’re not only recognizing their achievements but also helping them build meaningful connections that will continue to strengthen our community for years to come. We could not make this program possible without the generous support of our investors, GE Aviation and Adams County Homecare.”

Nominations are open through November 13 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible nominees must be under the age of 40 as of December 31, 2025, and must either live or work in Adams County. Candidates should demonstrate leadership, professional excellence, and a commitment to serving others. Self-nominations are welcomed. All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of independent judges from across the United States to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

Those selected for the honor will receive a one-year individual Chamber membership, a ticket to the awards ceremony, and a custom “40 Under 40” plaque. Each honoree will also receive a professional branding package that includes digital badges, a headshot session, and recognition through Chamber press releases, newsletters, and social media. Additionally, the group will be featured on the Chamber’s website and invited to join the new 40 Under 40 Alumni Network launching in 2026.

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to supporting a vibrant business community and fostering leadership development throughout the region. Programs like “40 Under 40” highlight the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to recognizing talent and investing in the county’s future.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit www.adamscountyohchamber.com/40-under-40 or contact the Chamber at (937) 217-7596.