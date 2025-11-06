By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s always good when a local student/athlete moves from the high school to the college level, and it’s even better when that athlete makes an immediate impact as a freshman. That is the case for 2025 North Adams graduate Katelynn Boerger, who is making her immediate impact on the women’s volleyball program at Shawnee State University.

Boerger, whose career at North Adams saw here record over 1,000 kills and 200 blocks, has helped the Shawnee program to a 20-10 record, their best since 2012, and she has certainly made a favorable impression on Shawnee volleyball head coach Devan Spriggs.

”Katelynn is a beast,” says Coach Spriggs. “We’re lucky to have a deep and talented roster in each of our classes and our team unity has been fantastic, but Katelynn’s maturity and ability to handle the pace of play as a true freshman taking on a lead role on the court and a leadership role, in general, speaks a lot to her work ethic and how she prepared herself heading into her freshman year. She’s getting better and better with each passing match, and her already posting over 225 kills and 60 total blocks as a freshman while leading us in kills and attack percentage backs all of that up. She’s a special player.”

“I love her competitiveness,” Spriggs continued. “There are people that hate losing, but Katelynn has a fire in her that would elevate any program. We are extremely fortunate and blessed to have her. I’m proud of how she’s responded to the ups and downs of the season as any team faces, as well as the example that she is setting and how she is growing the sport of volleyball, in her way, for the youth of Southern Ohio.”

For the 2025 season, Boerger leads the Shawnee squad with 227 kills, 14 in three differnt matches, with a .218 attack percentage. The freshman standout standout has recorded 71 digs and is seconds 0n the team with 61 solo blocks and also leads the team with 45 assisted blocks.

Shawnee Volleyball has two regular season matches remining, both at home. On November 7 at 7 p.m. they will entertain Indiana-East and at 1 p.m. the next afternoon will host Midway University.