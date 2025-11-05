Devils finish season with regional loss to Fairbanks

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A season to remember. For North Adams coaches Kirk Bunn and Duncan Hesler, the 2025 soccer season will certainly go down as one for the lifetime of memories, one that will be rehashed over and over again at future class reunions. The season didn’t end exactly how the Green Devils hoped, but that only happens for one team in the end. For the record, the Green Devils broke the record for wins in a single season (18) and also captured the first district championship in school history for boys soccer.

The Green Devils claimed that Division V district championship on October 25 with a 3-1 win over Lucasville Valley, a win that advanced them to the Sweet 16 for the first time and a match up with the #1 seed in their bracket, the South Webster Jeeps, who had suffered only one loss on the season coming into the regional semifinal. The contest took place on a very rainy night at Jackson High School, conditions that were difficult for both sides. With their excellence on defense and in the goal, the Devils have been involved in a number of low-scoring battles and the Sweet 16 was no different.

The only goal of the regional semifinal came with 5:29 left in the first half when a shot attempt by the Devils’ Preston Call was deflected right to teammate Kaleb Eldridge who drilled it home for the 1-0 North Adams advantage. From that point on, the game belonged to the North Adams defense and goal keeper Thaddeus Moore and they were up to the task. The potent South Webster offense made things tough in the second half, even scoring one goal but it was disallowed due to an offsides infraction. As the clock ticked down, the anticipation grew for both the North Adams sideline and their fans and eventually it hit all zeroes and the Devils could celebrate school history- a trip to the Elite Eight and an opportunity to make the Division V Final Four.

The Elite Eight match up was between two top-10 teams in Ohio in Division V, the Devils ranked #6 and their opponent, the Fairbanks Panthers, ranked #3, with the winner grabbing a coveted Final Four berth. Unfortunately for the North Adams side, it was the Panthers who will be advancing to their first Final Four in school history. On a sunny afternoon at Zane Trace High School, Fairbanks blanked the Devils 2-0, bring an end to an amazing North Adams season.

The Elite Eight loss left the Devils with an overall record of 18-3-1 and was the final game in the high school careers of an outstanding group of seniors- Preston Call, Tyler Richendollar, Beau Hesler, Tristan Young, Dalton Pence, Dylan Mullenix, Colin Tolle and Kaleb Eldridge.