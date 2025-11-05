By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County voters cast ballots Tuesday in a full slate of local races, levies, and school board contests during the 2025 General Election, determining leadership across villages, townships, and districts for the coming terms. The following results are unofficial and will be certified by the Adams County Board of Elections once provisional and absentee ballots are counted.

Longtime election night worker Holly Johnson said the streamlined voting setup has made the process smoother for both voters and poll workers. “The decision to reduce polling places to just four high school locations has truly streamlined the election process, making it more efficient and user friendly for everyone involved,” Johnson said.

In the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District, voters selected Paula McIntosh, Trent Arey, and Ben Hilderbrand for the school board. Manchester Local School District voters chose Owen Applegate to serve on the board.

Village council races drew strong voter participation. In Manchester, top vote-getters were Diana Brown, Zollie Gardner, Cody Lewis, and Jane Wilson, with Deborah Clinger elected to the Board of Public Affairs. Peebles voters supported Dave Stephens, Baylee Wallace, Eugene McFarland, and Shannon Wilkinson for council. Seaman residents selected Michael Tolle, Christopher Rob Meade, David Melfert, and Lana Chandler. In West Union, Randy Brewer, Donna Young, and Ryan Myers received the highest totals. Winchester voters chose Jason Jandes, Carma Tincher, Rick Roessler, and Harry Speck for council, and Nichole Lung for the Board of Public Affairs.

Township trustee races were competitive across the county. Bratton Township voters supported James Hillger and David Scott. Brush Creek Township chose Dustin Hayslip and Randy Lewis. In Franklin Township, Joe Welage and Russell Hanson led the field, while Green Township selected John Easter and Wesley Taylor.

Jefferson Township voters backed Danny Liston and Chris Cornell. Liberty Township results placed Jason Baldwin and Randy Bartlett in the top two positions. Manchester Township voters selected Lonnie Bilyeu and Matthew Blythe, and Meigs Township supported Kevin Cross and Larry Gardner. Monroe Township chose Robert Bentley and Shannon McCarty as trustees, with LeAnn Brown elected fiscal officer.

In Oliver Township, Charles Emert and Quintin Baker received the most votes. Scott Township voters supported Homer Holsted and Sam Bolender, while Sprigg Township’s leading candidates were Brennan Roush and David Abbott. Tiffin Township voters backed Richard Dryden and Greg Grooms. Wayne Township supported Steven Leonard and Scott Persch, and Winchester Township’s top candidates were Michael Swackhammer and Kirk Bunn.

Countywide, voters approved two major renewal levies, the Adams County Health Department levy and the Senior Citizens levy, ensuring continued support for health and senior programs. The Adams County Children Services levy narrowly failed.

Local levy questions also saw strong support. Manchester, Seaman, and Winchester villages passed current expense measures, as did Bratton, Brush Creek, Franklin, Liberty, Manchester, Meigs, Oliver, Scott, Sprigg, Tiffin, and Wayne townships. Only Green Township’s fire levy and Oliver Township’s road levy were defeated.

Several communities voted on liquor options. Measures passed in Manchester Village, Peebles Village, and Meigs Township’s regular sale question, while Meigs Township voters rejected Sunday sales. Jefferson Township’s option failed, and Seaman’s vote ended in a tie.

In regional education, Linda Stepp received broad support for the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center seat.

Across all levels, Adams County’s 2025 unofficial election results reflect steady civic participation and continued confidence in local government. Final certification is expected following the completion of the official canvass.