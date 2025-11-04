Hayley Adkins

Ledger Independent

A free e-recycling event is scheduled in West Union for individuals who need a safe and reliable method of disposing of old electronics.

The Adams County Engineer’s Office and the Village of West Union are working in conjunction with EcoTech Revival to hold this free event, which is open to individuals and businesses alike. The e-recycling event is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 7 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the West Union Water Department, formerly the old Ohio Department of Transportation garage, located at 11700 SR 41 in West Union.

According to the Adams County Engineer’s Office, EcoTech Revival is a company that specializes in reusing, repurposing and reengineering E-Waste.

“Our mission is to put devices back into society, particularly serving the special needs community,” said EcoTech Revival representatives. “We prioritize Reuse and Repurposing over Recycling, embodying the core values of sustainability in our business model.”

EcoTech Revival accepts a variety of electronic devices at their events, including laptops, desktop PCs, computer accessories, servers, Wi-Fi/network equipment, monitors, printers and ink, cameras and other security equipment, VoIP phones, POS systems, cell phones, tablets, medical equipment devices, power cords and adapters, office supplies, gaming systems, projectors, speakers and amplifiers, docking stations and IoT sensors.

EcoTech Revival’s mission statement states that its goal is to reduce E-Waste, have a meaningful impact on the environment and the community, and prioritize data security with industry standard (DOD or NIST) data erasure services.

Bill Lewis, the event’s local contact, explained that the event is open to any and all individuals who have electronics they would like to safely part with.

Lewis, who does IT support for both the Village and the Engineer’s Office, says that someone approached him about having an event like this last spring, and that he is happy that it is finally coming to fruition.

“I hope this will all work out well,” said Lewis.

Individuals with questions may call the Adams County Engineer’s Office at (937) 544-2943 or the Village of West Union at (937) 544-2515.