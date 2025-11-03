I don’t even know where to start. I have no idea what I watched on Sunday afternoon. It was the most “Bengals” thing you could ever imagine. It was the craziest game in Bengals history. I think a piece of my fandom was taken away yesterday.

I don’t need to explain the game to you. You watched it, I watched it, and apparently the defense just stood and watched as well. I don’t know why I am shocked. I shouldn’t be. We all knew what was going to happen. A Sunday ruined was inevitable. “Goosfraba” comes to mind from Anger Management yet again. My son heard me say things to the television that deserve an entire bar of soap to be eaten. I’m embarrassed to be a fan.

Until Zac Taylor is fired and Duke Tobin is fired, I’m not sure I can show back up to watch my favorite football team. We all deserve a steak dinner paid for by Joe Burrow’s salary when he is never on the field, Mike Brown, Duke Tobin, this defense, and Al Golden can buy dessert. Let’s dive into the worst bullet point list of all-time:

· Joe Flacco threw for 470 yards (career-high) and became the oldest ever with a 450+ and four touchdown game. And we lost. I’m sorry this team failed you, Joe. You’re slinging it.

· The Bengals have allowed 500+ yards in three games this season. The rest of the league has done so twice.

· Cincinnati missed 15 tackles for 133 additional yards and this includes the game winner. They lead the league by far in most tackles missed (109).

· The Bengals returned a kickoff for a touchdown, blocked a field goal, had an onside kick recovery, 500 yards of offense, Two wide receivers over 100+ yards, 15 points scored in less than one minute, 42 points scored, and lost the game. What the…..

· Iosivas – Time to be replaced by Tinsley.

· Mims, Fairchild, and Rivers allowed zero pressures in the first half. The offensive line has been great for Flacco.

· At 40 years old and a sprained AC joint in the shoulder, Joe Flacco set his personal record in yards in nearly his 200th game. 31/47. The best part of this season is getting to see Flacco play with a real offense.

· Tee Higgins was absolutely unreal. As expected.

· Cincinnati became the first team since 1966 to score 38+ points in back to back games and lose.

· Ja’Marr Chase yelled out “one ******* stop” heading back into the locker room, while Chase Brown called out the defense. The locker room has been lost.

· The season is over. Trade Trey Hendrickson, trade Logan Wilson, trade Cam Taylor-Britt. Cincinnati needs to think about next season. This season is a wash.

· Hire some scouts already. I can’t watch another botched draft.

· If you could lose a bye week, this defense would find a way.