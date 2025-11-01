By Ryan Appleagte

People’s Defender

ACOVSD School Board

Paula McIntosh

Why she’s running: Put students first, support teachers, improve communication

Key concerns: Social media impacts, overreliance on technology, autism supports, early skill gaps

Background: Retired educator, former bus driver and teacher’s aide, business co-owner; completed guardian ad litem training

Paula McIntosh says she is running to ensure students receive a high-quality education and to strengthen the partnership among families, educators, and the district. A retired educator who has also driven a school bus and worked as a teacher’s aide, McIntosh believes classroom staff need more support and that many teachers subsidize supplies from their own pockets. She says excessive screen time and social media can hinder social development and advocates for transparent, proactive communication with families to reduce confusion and rumor.

McIntosh points to real-world readiness as another priority. As a business co-owner who hires high school students in the summer, she says she has seen teens struggle with basics like counting change and reading analog clocks. She wants the district to examine why those gaps persist and to take concrete steps to address them. She also highlights growing needs around autism, calling for expanded resources, therapies, and training to serve students more effectively. Above all, McIntosh emphasizes family engagement, saying parents know their children best and their input should be valued. If elected, she pledges to research best practices, listen to teachers and families, and be “a voice for the students, parents, and staff,” learning what she must and working diligently on their behalf.

Timothy Morrison

Why he’s running: “Kids are important to me and I want to make a difference in their lives.”

Experience: Years of school-based volunteering, mentor with Junior Deputy Boot Camp, booster roles, team manager, school mascot, a member of the Adams County for Christian Values Organization

Priorities: Restore programs that build life and work skills; increase community service and parent involvement

Timothy Morrison cites a long record of youth involvement across ACOVSD. He volunteered at North Adams High School for seven years, helped with lunch duties, supported athletics as a team manager, served as Music Boosters vice president, and participated with athletic boosters. He also mentored youth in the Adams County Junior Deputy Boot Camp Program, focusing on life skills, teamwork, and encouragement. He says that hands-on experience shaped his view that schools should pair academics with programs that build character and employability.

Morrison wants to bring back the Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates model he experienced as a student, saying it can strengthen leadership, job readiness, and transitions to work. He also proposes a community service track for students placed in in-school suspension so time out of class becomes constructive rather than idle. Another emphasis is parent and community involvement, especially at the high school level, where he believes more volunteers can make a meaningful difference. Morrison frames school board service as advocacy: be present, listen to students, and show them they matter. He urges voters to participate, noting local elections directly affect children’s day-to-day school experience and that engagement at board meetings helps keep the focus on student success.

Ben Hilderbrand

Why he’s running: A prompting to serve, followed by reflection on where he could help

Strengths: Fresh perspective, collaborative mindset, trade-industry background

Focus areas: Teacher retention and support, safety, stronger school-to-work pathways

Ben Hilderbrand says he felt a clear nudge to step forward, then sought practical reasons to serve. After talking with community members, he concluded he could offer a mix of open-mindedness and collaborative problem-solving. He points to concerns he has heard about teacher retention and support, as well as safety for staff and students, and says any board member must work collectively to make improvements.

Hilderbrand brings a background in the trades and wants to strengthen pathways between school and local employers. He supports expanding opportunities that connect students with community businesses, job fairs, and hands-on learning across grade levels, noting that college is not the only successful route. He describes himself as unbiased toward existing personalities and willing to learn board processes, re-establish team chemistry, and adapt as issues arise. He says his goal is to help the board identify what the district wants to change, then work together toward those outcomes, balancing input from staff, families, and the wider community. For voters who are skeptical their ballot matters, Hilderbrand stresses that local elections are where residents can have the most impact on programs, staffing, and student opportunities.

Trent Arey

Why he’s running: Encouraged by community members; wants to bring a problem-solving, business-minded approach

Experience: Business owner with finance and operations background; ACOVSD alum and parent

Priorities: Fiscal stewardship, process improvements, financial literacy, open communication

Trent Arey says community members encouraged him to consider a school board run. As an ACOVSD graduate, parent, and local business owner, he believes he can add a pragmatic voice on budgets, operations, and long-term planning. Arey stresses that the district should regularly diagnose its most pressing problems, anticipate emerging risks, and implement corrective action plans with clear benchmarks. He points to fiscal stewardship as foundational, advocating for process improvements that protect classrooms while positioning the district to manage revenue swings and rising costs.

Academically, Arey wants more emphasis on real-world skills, especially financial literacy. He says students benefit when they understand interest, credit, car and mortgage payments, and retirement options before graduation. He also underscores the importance of listening to teachers, who are “in the trenches” and often see what needs to change first. On community engagement, Arey encourages parents to attend meetings, communicate concerns, and stay informed through consistent updates about programs and decisions. He describes himself as a pragmatist who knows his strengths and limits and is willing to learn from peers when an issue falls outside his expertise. He frames his candidacy as student-centered, focused on safe schools, solid academics, and transparent, responsible governance.

Gay Lynn Shipley

Why she’s running: Continue academic, safety, and workforce-readiness progress

Key concerns: Funding equity, student safety, teacher retention, mental health

Background: Educator with 39 years of experience; current board president and communications-committee member

Board president Gay Lynn Shipley is seeking another term to advance district transparency and student success. With nearly four decades in education, she has helped oversee programs such as the GRIT career-readiness initiative, CTC HVAC training, expanded STEM and arts offerings, and the district’s new bus-garage facility. She emphasizes open communication, family engagement, and consistent accountability. Shipley advocates for equitable funding for rural schools, targeted academic interventions, mental-health resources, and strong school-resource-officer coordination. “Learning today, leading tomorrow,” she says, remains the mission she wants to build on.

Robin Lucas

Why she’s running: Continue improving programs and fiscal responsibility

Key concerns: State funding uncertainty, career training, collaboration, transparency

Background: Lifelong district stakeholder; former teacher, principal, administrator, and current board member

Robin Lucas seeks re-election to continue expanding career and technical programs, promoting fiscal prudence, and fostering cooperation across the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. She notes the district’s growth in CTC and STEM offerings and praises staff collaboration. With experience from classroom to administration, Lucas says she understands education “from every side.” Her next-term goals include adding courses in electrical, plumbing, and heavy-equipment operation, supporting teachers, and maintaining open, respectful communication with families and staff.

Bratton Township Trustee

James Hillger (Incumbent)

Experience: Current trustee; former volunteer firefighter; state employee with years in public service

Focus: Road improvements, public understanding of township finances, continued progress

Incumbent trustee James Hillger is seeking re-election to continue improving Bratton Township’s infrastructure and public awareness. Hillger has a long history of community involvement, starting as a volunteer firefighter before joining the township’s leadership. He says his motivation for another term is unfinished business. “I still have a lot of things I’d like to accomplish,” Hillger said. “We need to get more roads paved and keep serving the community.”

One of his priorities is educating residents about township finances. Hillger says the township’s limited revenue means every levy matters. “People just don’t realize that one mill in our township isn’t that much money,” he explained. “Nobody likes to pay taxes, but some are necessary so we can keep providing quality roads for people to travel on.”

Hillger encourages all residents to participate in local elections, stressing that their voices shape township priorities. “Your vote is important,” he said. “Whether it’s for me or not, voting tells us what the public wants, and we need that to guide us forward.”

Jerren Perdue

Background: Construction professional with road work experience; son of longtime Franklin Township trustee

Focus: Budget efficiency, hands-on road work, saving money through in-house projects

First-time candidate Jerren Perdue says he is running for Bratton Township trustee to continue his family’s legacy of public service while bringing practical experience and cost-saving ideas to the township. The son of a former Franklin Township trustee, Perdue has extensive experience in construction and road work and owns equipment that could be used to support township operations.

“I know what’s out there on the roads,” Perdue said. “I think I can save the township a bunch of money on trucking and hauling stone because I wouldn’t charge them a dime.”

He believes Bratton Township’s limited budget is its biggest challenge and says trustees must be willing to do more work themselves rather than contracting it out. “You’ve got to get out and do some of the work yourself when you don’t have the budget,” he said. “It’s not about the money. It’s about helping the community.”

Perdue also stresses the importance of voter participation. “Everybody plays a part in who’s elected,” he said. “You can’t complain about who gets in if you don’t go out to vote.”

Brush Creek Township Trustee

Randy Lewis

Focus: Road maintenance, efficient spending, and securing grants

Experience: Four years in road work and township maintenance

Randy Lewis is running for Brush Creek Township trustee with a focus on infrastructure and fiscal efficiency. “I’m just interested in fixing the roads and making our money go further,” he said. Lewis, who has worked in road maintenance for years, believes the township can get more done by combining careful budgeting with state and federal grant funding.

He says gravel roads are a particular challenge in the township but notes progress. “My main goal has been to make good crowns in the roads to get rid of water and keep the ditches and culverts in shape,” he said.

Lewis wants residents to know that his experience sets him apart. “I’ve done this type of work my whole life,” he said. “I want people to vote for me for who I am, not against somebody else.”

Dustin Hayslip (Incumbent)

Experience: Four years as trustee; lifelong resident

Focus: Roads, cemeteries, and fiscal management in a low-revenue township

Incumbent trustee Dustin Hayslip is running for another term in Brush Creek Township, where he says financial challenges make planning essential. “We’re a poor township. We haven’t got much revenue coming in,” he said. “We’ve been working on getting some grants, and we got one approved this year. We’d like to get more approved in the near future.”

Hayslip takes pride in maintaining the township’s roads and cemeteries and says communication with residents remains a top priority. “If someone has an issue, we always tell them to come to the meeting so we can all discuss it together,” he said. “That’s the best way to get things done.”

On budgeting, he says the trustees plan each year carefully. “We look at what we’ve got in the account and budget off that,” he explained. “If we save some money, we can add a project midyear. If not, we stay with what we planned.”

Looking ahead, Hayslip wants to see every township road chip-and-sealed or blacktopped. “We’ve been doing a little bit every year,” he said. “We’ll keep doing a little at a time until we get them all done.”

Franklin Township Trustee

Russell Hanson

Background: Highway and road construction professional; son of a former township trustee

Focus: Infrastructure quality, accountability, and responsiveness to residents

Franklin Township trustee candidate Russell Hanson says his decades of experience in highway and road construction make him suited to serve. A lifelong resident, Hanson has worked in construction since he was 18 and also spent 12 years with the railroad. “You kind of need a little bit of experience in roadway work to be a trustee,” he said.

Hanson says his top priority is improving road quality and maintaining accountability for how maintenance is done. “We’ve got people with eighty-thousand or one-hundred-thousand-dollar vehicles driving on chip-and-seal roads, and it takes a year for them to smooth out,” he said. He believes long-term planning and oversight can improve road conditions without unnecessary spending.

Transparency is another focus. Hanson says trustees should follow through on commitments. “Tell somebody you’re going to do something, you need to do it,” he said. He also stresses attention to community issues, such as maintenance at local cemeteries.

While he acknowledges Franklin Township faces budget constraints, Hanson says common sense and teamwork are essential. “You can’t break the bank, but you can’t hoard every penny either,” he said. His message to voters: every vote counts, and that is how change happens.

Thomas Perdue

Experience: Former trustee; oversaw major facility and equipment upgrades

Focus: Fiscal stewardship, maintaining road and township infrastructure

Former trustee Thomas Perdue is again seeking to serve Franklin Township, emphasizing his record of practical leadership and careful budgeting. “We’ve saved money and bought a lot of new equipment,” Perdue said. “While I was in there, we built a new township house, bought a new tractor and a new truck, and we paid for all of it as we went.”

Perdue says the township must continue a disciplined approach to finances while staying proactive with infrastructure. He supports maintaining a schedule for road repairs and chip-and-seal projects to prevent larger, costlier problems later. “If you can stay on schedule, everything works pretty good,” he said.

He describes his approach as straightforward and hands-on, focusing on keeping Franklin Township’s facilities and equipment in top condition. “We just need to stay consistent,” Perdue said. “That’s the key to keeping things running right.”

Jeff Evans (Incumbent)

Experience: Longtime trustee with background in construction

Focus: Fiscal responsibility, equipment upgrades, and preparing the next generation of leaders

Incumbent trustee Jeff Evans is seeking another term in Franklin Township, where he says stability and sound financial management have been the cornerstone of his service. “We really don’t have too many issues right now,” Evans said, noting that the township recently purchased a new fire truck and upgraded equipment like a used road grader while staying within budget. “We didn’t buy new. We bought used. We’ve kept everything within budget. You just have to work with what you’ve got.”

Evans credits years of money management for keeping the township in solid shape and says his experience in construction continues to help with practical decisions on infrastructure and maintenance.

He also emphasizes civic participation, urging residents to make their voices heard on Election Day. “Even if you like the way things are going, you should vote to keep things somewhat the same. If you don’t like it, you should vote for change,” Evans said. “The people’s opinion, if they voice it, can go a long way, but a lot of times it doesn’t get voiced.”

Though committed to continued service, Evans supports leadership renewal. “I’ve told people they need to get some younger folks in there,” he said. “You shouldn’t stay forever. Contribute what you can and let the next people contribute what they can.”

Jefferson Township Trustee

Chris Cornell

Focus: Road repair, hands-on leadership, and understanding rural residents’ needs

Background: Lifelong resident of Jefferson Township; lives on a gravel road

Chris Cornell says his decision to run for Jefferson Township trustee comes from firsthand experience. “I live on a gravel road. I know what it’s like,” he said. Cornell believes trustees should understand the daily realities of rural residents and take a direct approach to improving roads and drainage systems.

He says many township roads have been neglected for years and need attention, including new culverts and grading. “They’ve gone downhill over the last twenty or thirty years,” Cornell said. “They need culverts put in, and some places have been that way for three years.”

Cornell emphasizes practical budgeting and accountability. “The roads have their own account and the fire has its own account,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure funds stay where they belong and are used the right way.”

His campaign message is straightforward: he knows the challenges residents face and wants the chance to address them. “If you live on a gravel road, you know what it does to your vehicle,” Cornell said. “I’d like the opportunity to improve the roads and make life easier for people here.”

Liberty Township Trustee

Jason Baldwin

Why he’s running: Continue community service, maintain infrastructure, support steady growth

Key concerns: Road maintenance, communication, fiscal responsibility, community use of Liberty School property

Background: Lifelong resident, two-term incumbent trustee

Incumbent trustee Jason Baldwin is seeking a third term to continue improving Liberty Township’s 27 miles of roadway and to maintain consistent, transparent service to residents. Born and raised locally, he says township government is the level where “you can help folks out and make a difference.” He points to steady progress on road repairs and long-term maintenance and says there is always more to be done. Baldwin values communication through monthly meetings and prompt call-backs and encourages residents to attend sessions so concerns are on record. He supports conservative budgeting to preserve funds for unpredictable weather damage and is exploring community uses for the old Liberty School property as a public gathering site. “There’s always room for improvement,” he says, adding that he welcomes citizen input and believes local government works best when neighbors show up and vote.

Jacob Hurt

Why he’s running: Fill a respected predecessor’s vacant seat and refresh township leadership

Guiding approach: Accessible, accountable, and determined to find answers

Message to voters: “You can knock on my door.”

Jacob Hurt entered the race after the passing of longtime trustee Wendell Swearingen, whom he says he would never have challenged. With the seat now open, Hurt believes he can honor that legacy while bringing new energy to a board he describes as ready for renewal. His emphasis is on accessibility and follow-through. Hurt publishes his phone number and home address, inviting residents to call or stop by. If he does not know an answer, he promises to track it down and report back.

Hurt frames township work as problem solving rooted in transparency. He wants residents to feel comfortable raising concerns and expects trustees to be visible in the community. While specific initiatives will depend on needs and budget, his focus is responsiveness: take the call, listen, investigate, and fix what can be fixed. In a crowded local ballot, Hurt’s appeal is personal and practical. If voters want a trustee who is easy to reach, candid about what he knows, and committed to getting answers, he asks them to give him the chance to serve.

Adam Wheeler

Why he’s running: Improve long-term road maintenance and transparency

Key concerns: Permanent road fixes, open communication, efficient budgeting

Background: Heavy-equipment operator with lifelong experience in roadwork

Adam Wheeler says Liberty Township needs more permanent infrastructure solutions rather than short-term patching. Drawing on years of equipment operation and construction experience, he believes his technical background gives him insight into how roads should be built and maintained. Wheeler promises direct communication with residents, saying he will be candid about budgets and timelines, and wants clear, public explanations of how township funds are used. His goal is to target one area at a time, finish projects before moving to the next, and pursue ditching, drainage, and hard-surface paving as budgets allow. He encourages all citizens to vote, saying accountability begins at the ballot box.

Manchester Local School District Board

Steve Henderson

Why he’s running: Lifelong Greyhound giving back to students, teachers, and athletics

Experience: Former ACOVSD board member, village council service, 35-year educator in family, school staff roles, public address announcer

Approach: Be present, be transparent, and support programs that help students thrive

Steve Henderson has spent his life in Manchester schools and community. A graduate whose wife taught for 35 years, he has served on village council, previously held a seat on the ACOVSD board, and worked inside schools as a bus driver and custodian. He also volunteered in the elementary after-school program and has been a familiar voice as a public address announcer for more than three decades. Henderson says board service would let him give back to the system that shaped his family.

His priorities are openness and support. Henderson wants community members to feel welcome bringing concerns and ideas directly to him and the board and encourages more attendance at meetings. He says the board should be transparent, address issues constructively, and back teachers and students across academics, athletics, and activities. Henderson emphasizes presence in buildings, getting to know students, and pitching in where he can. Though the seats are uncontested, he asks voters for their support as a sign of confidence in a collaborative, student-first approach.

Manchester Township Trustee

Matthew Blythe

Background: Lifelong resident

Focus: Teamwork, maintenance, and community service

Matthew Blythe says his family inspired him to run for Manchester Township trustee, continuing a tradition of local involvement. “All my family have been motivators and hard workers,” he said. “I just want to help.”

Blythe believes the current trustees are doing a good job and wants to contribute to that effort. “I’ll answer any questions people have, meet with them, and discuss any issues,” he said.

He supports responsible budgeting and maintaining essential services, including roads, cemeteries, and fire protection. “I’ll do everything I can to make the right decisions,” he said. Blythe’s vision for the next term is straightforward: keep the cemeteries well kept and the roads in good condition and help where help is needed. To voters, he adds that he appreciates their consideration and is willing to work with anyone.

Earl Ruark

Why he’s running: Continue decades of fiscal oversight and service

Key concerns: Financial stability, cemetery improvements, securing grants

Background: Incumbent trustee with 34 years of service

Earl Ruark is seeking re-election after 34 years on the Manchester Township board. He says his decades of experience with budgets, state reporting, and grant processes qualify him to continue leading. After helping the township recover from financial strain several years ago, he notes that its fiscal health is now strong. Ruark hopes to secure a state cemetery-grant award in 2026 to restore foundations and landscaping. “Townships up north are getting these grants,” he says, “and we need to apply and compete for our fair share.” He adds that steady management and community support have been keys to recent progress.

Lonnie Bilyeu

Why he’s running: Continue serving as trustee and maintaining communication

Key concerns: Cemetery levy, collaboration, responsiveness

Background: Four-year incumbent and lifelong Manchester resident

Lonnie Bilyeu says his first term has focused on responsiveness and cooperation. He believes the cemetery levy and clear communication with residents are current priorities. “If I don’t know the answer, I’ll find it,” he says. Bilyeu emphasizes teamwork with fellow trustees and the fiscal officer to set shared priorities and follow through. A lifelong resident, he calls serving his community a privilege and a responsibility.

Manchester Village Council

Diana Brown (Incumbent)

Priorities: Clean up properties, rebuild trust, strengthen police, revitalize the riverfront

Community ties: Thirty-three-year resident; Manchester High School graduate; former longtime small-business owner known as “Maw Brown”

Approach: Teamwork, positivity, and persistence

Diana Brown is seeking another term to continue what she calls the hard work of rebuilding Manchester’s appearance and reputation. After four years on council, she says the town has momentum and must push further on nuisance properties, ordinance enforcement, and public safety. Brown wants a stronger police presence and consistent action on problem sites, paired with a community spirit that helps residents who cannot manage repairs on their own. She believes teamwork on council is essential and that a more positive tone will help attract businesses to a cleaner, more presentable river town.

Brown is optimistic about grant prospects to refurbish the riverfront, which she sees as Manchester’s unique draw alongside the Ohio River and nearby islands. A graduate of the class of 1972 and a thirty-three-year resident, she points to deep local roots and years of small-business experience. She highlights recent wins like the mural and gazebo area while noting that homelessness, substance-use concerns, and blighted structures remain challenges. Brown’s message to voters is rooted in pride and perseverance: Manchester has good people, strong schools, and real history. With continued cleanups, consistent enforcement, and collaboration, she believes the town can continue its progress and wants to help lead that effort.

Troy Jolly (Incumbent)

Purpose: “Be the voice of the citizens of the Village of Manchester.”

Style: Independent votes, business-minded decisions, calls for fuller public attendance at meetings

Goals: More small businesses downtown, steady infrastructure support, economic development

After more than a decade on council, Troy Jolly says he chose to run again because many residents ask him to be their voice, even when they cannot attend meetings. He urges more people to come in person to hear discussions directly rather than rely on social media or secondhand information. Jolly’s governing style is independent: he opposes abstentions, prefers clear yes or no votes, and frames decisions through a business lens focused on long-term benefits.

His vision centers on practical growth. Jolly would like to see more mom-and-pop shops fill vacant storefronts between the village’s two traffic lights, echoing the healthier downtown seen before the 1997 flood. He emphasizes support for infrastructure and small business as the route to steady progress. Acknowledging he may disagree with colleagues at times, he says a range of viewpoints produces better outcomes. Jolly also notes recent improvements in public order and property conditions and wants to keep pushing forward. His appeal to voters is direct: if you value a council member who will speak plainly, vote his conscience, and focus on economic development and core services, he asks for their support.

Jane Wilson

Focus: Economic development through historic designation, grants, and sound finance

Background: Former co-owner of Wilson Home for Funerals; accountant and tax professional; festival and civic organizer

Process: More accessible public comment at meetings

Jane Wilson says Manchester’s next chapter begins downtown. She has been working on the committee to place the business district on the National Register as a historic district, a step she says can reduce insurance costs for historic structures and unlock grants for building rehabilitation and small-business projects. She also serves on a riverfront development group preparing to pursue funding expected early next year. She believes those dollars can help catalyze storefront improvements and outdoor amenities that attract investment.

As a former funeral home co-owner and an accountant who has run a tax practice since 1984, Wilson emphasizes fiscal discipline and an understanding of fund accounting. In light of recent fiscal findings, she says that expertise matters for budgeting and internal controls. She also wants council meetings to be easier for residents to address, proposing a same-day sign-up for three minutes of public comment rather than a week-ahead requirement. Wilson’s community résumé includes leadership in local festivals dating back decades, and she frames her candidacy as a way to synthesize that experience into a pragmatic, forward-looking plan. Her bottom line: with clear goals, accessible government, and strategic use of grants, Manchester can steadily rebuild its core.

Lewis Jackson

Focus: Community unity, outreach, and revitalization

Background: Minister and founder of Deliverance Valley Ministry; operates a 24/7 porch-based soup kitchen serving the public

Lewis “Preacher” Jackson is running for Manchester Village Council on what he calls a spiritual vision for unity and renewal. A Detroit native who says he moved to Manchester after prayer and fasting led him there, Jackson now operates a 24-hour soup kitchen from his home porch where anyone can stop by to get a meal. He also runs Deliverance Valley Ministry, a faith-based outreach dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness and those in recovery.

Jackson says his candidacy is rooted in faith. “People see me as a preacher, not a Democrat or a Republican,” he said. “My walk with God is what’s going to pull everybody together.” His platform centers on compassion, communication, and community involvement. He wants the village council and residents to find common ground to talk through disagreements and restore trust.

If elected, Jackson hopes to bring business owners together to support downtown and promote economic growth by repairing and replacing neglected properties. “We’ve got to come together first,” he said. “Both sides have visions. Let’s bring those visions together so Manchester can live again.”

A former firefighter, Jackson also emphasizes public safety and police support, saying council members should be visible and active in their community, from the council table to the street. Reflecting on his personal journey, he is open about his past and felony conviction, saying his faith transformed his life. “God brought me to where I am, and I’m loving on people,” he said. “We all have a past, but I thank God for where He brought me from.” He closes his message to voters simply: “Love you all, and there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

Zollie Gardner (Incumbent)

Focus: Safety, community cleanup, and beautification

Background: Former Manchester firefighter; current council member seeking first re-election

Incumbent council member Zollie Gardner is seeking another term on Manchester Village Council, saying his motivation comes from a lifelong desire to help the village and its citizens. Gardner served on the Manchester Fire Department from 2008 until joining council, stepping down from the department to comply with dual-compensation rules.

Gardner says his top priorities are safety and cleanup. He wants to continue addressing overgrown lots and condemned buildings while supporting law enforcement in addressing issues that impact quality of life. “Our main thing is safety for our citizens,” he said. “We’ve got to keep our village clean and make it a place people want to live.”

He also stresses the importance of having diverse viewpoints on council. “You’ve got to have different ideas and opinions,” Gardner said. “That’s how you cover all the bases, police, fire, safety. Everybody brings something to the table.”

Looking ahead, Gardner wants to help restore Manchester’s reputation as a riverfront destination. He supports rebuilding the community dock to draw in boaters and tourists and believes a clean, welcoming downtown will help attract new businesses. “Once we get things cleaned up and get more people in here who care, we can make Manchester the beautiful place it used to be,” he said. Gardner encourages voters to come out with an open mind and listen to each candidate’s ideas.

Meigs Township Trustee

Steve Hoop (Incumbent)

Experience: Current trustee with focus on roads, cemeteries, and communication

Goals: Maintain teamwork among trustees and continue infrastructure improvements

Incumbent trustee Steve Hoop is seeking re-election in Meigs Township, where he says steady progress has been made on road repairs and cemetery mapping projects. “Right now, it’s about getting the roads back in shape and getting our cemeteries mapped,” Hoop said. “We’ve been working on them for the last two or three years.”

Hoop emphasizes teamwork among the trustees and open communication with residents. “We’ve got good communication going,” he said. “People call and come to meetings, and we try to address everything together.”

He hopes to continue building on recent improvements and finish projects already underway. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still work to do,” Hoop said. “I just want to keep working for the people.”

Larry Gardner (Incumbent)

Experience: Trustee with prior service dating back to 1985; retired and active in township upkeep

Focus: Roads, cemeteries, and continued hands-on service

Larry Gardner is seeking another term as Meigs Township trustee, continuing a public service career that began in 1985. “My main concern is making sure the roads and cemeteries are taken care of,” Gardner said.

He describes himself as approachable and responsive to residents. “If people want to call me, I’ll meet their concerns as much as I can,” he said. Gardner, who is retired, says the flexibility gives him more time to work directly on township upkeep. “I spend a lot of time keeping up the cemeteries and the roads,” he said.

Gardner says he’s proud of the cooperation he has had from residents and neighboring communities. “I enjoy working with the people,” he said. “Even people from out of state call about local cemeteries, and I do my best to help.”

Kevin Cross

Background: Lifelong Meigs Township resident; former Seaman police chief

Focus: Road inspections, maintenance, and accessibility to residents

Kevin Cross says his motivation for running comes from a simple observation. “I don’t really see anyone out driving the roads and checking things,” he said. “That was one of my main priorities, taking care of the roads.”

Cross, who retired from law enforcement after eight years as Seaman’s police chief, believes his experience managing budgets and overseeing staff will translate well to township administration. He plans to dedicate significant time to monitoring road and cemetery conditions. “I’m retired now and only working part time, so I’ll have the time to get out and drive the roads,” he said.

To ensure open communication, Cross plans to set up a dedicated phone line for township business. “It’ll be on my Facebook page,” he said. “If anyone has an issue, they can call that number, and it’ll go directly to me.”

Cross says his vision is simple: well-maintained roads, well-kept cemeteries, and prompt responses to resident concerns. “Anything that’s brought to my attention, I’ll do my best to get it taken care of,” he said.

Monroe Township Fiscal Officer

Beth Pirtle-Frazer

Why she’s running: Strengthen financial management and collaboration

Key concerns: Fiscal transparency, grant pursuit, township revenue loss

Background: Appointed 2024 fiscal officer; career in banking, finance, and community development

Appointed in 2024, Beth Pirtle-Frazer seeks election to a full term as Monroe Township fiscal officer. She brings experience in banking, nonprofit operations, and grant management and has completed multiple Appalachian leadership programs. Pirtle-Frazer oversees budgets through the state’s Uniform Accounting Network and tracks revenues and expenditures to support stability. She notes Monroe’s loss of tax base following the closure of the Killen Power Station as a key challenge. Her goals include strengthening partnerships with county agencies, expanding her fiscal-management training, and collaborating with trustees to identify new revenue streams. “We must plan and work together to build the township’s future,” she says.

Monroe Township Trustee

Nikki Gerber

Why she’s running: Leverage outdoor assets and grants to benefit roads, waterways, and recreation

Perspective: Newer resident with fresh eyes on opportunities

Community work: Helped remove 2,400 pounds of trash from the river with volunteers

Nikki Gerber says Monroe Township sits at the intersection of major trail networks and natural assets, and she wants to align those strengths with grant opportunities that improve daily life for residents. Pointing to the Buckeye and North Country trails and the Ohio River Way, she believes the township can tap health, recreation, and conservation grants that also support road improvements where trails and township routes meet. She notes recent river cleanup efforts netted 2,400 pounds of trash and sees momentum for more hands-on projects that build pride and stewardship.

Gerber acknowledges a competitive race but argues her outsider perspective is an advantage. Not being from the area originally, she says, allows her to spot opportunities long-time residents may overlook, especially where trail connectivity, tourism, and infrastructure meet. She emphasizes collaboration with county and regional partners to pursue funding and technical assistance. While candid about learning on the job, Gerber frames that growth as a pathway to better service. Her pitch to voters is straightforward: if you want a trustee who will pursue grants, lift up outdoor assets, keep roads that serve trail corridors in good shape, and organize practical cleanups, she is ready to do the work and learn fast.

Robert Bentley

Background: Lifelong resident with deep ties to township history

Focus: Restoring cemeteries, improving roads, and pursuing grants

Robert Bentley says his decision to run for Monroe Township trustee comes from a desire to restore the township’s roads and cemeteries to strong condition. “When we were younger, we used to work on the township during the summer,” he recalled. “We fixed up graveyards, put new fences around, and kept them mowed. Some of those are in bad shape now, and I want to get them back like they used to be.”

Bentley favors a personal approach to public service. “I’m an old-fashioned boy. I like one-on-one,” he said. “I like to talk directly to people.”

He believes Monroe Township’s biggest opportunities lie in securing grants to improve infrastructure and maintain essential services. “That’s our goal, to work on grants,” he said. “Hopefully we can get everybody on the same page and do something with the roads and cemeteries.”

Bentley says his vision centers on communication and responsiveness. “I want to socialize with people and learn what they want out of Monroe Township,” he said. “Better roads, better upkeep, whatever it is, I’ll do my best to get it done.”

Sheena White

Why she’s running: Model community involvement and problem-solving for her children

Key concerns: Township finances, safety, transparency, teamwork

Background: Business degree with accounting; lifelong exposure to township road work

Sheena White says she entered the race to show her sons that dedication and effort can achieve meaningful change. With a business degree and a family background in ODOT and township service, she wants to address fiscal challenges through aggressive grant pursuit. She also supports expanded transparency and suggests that public meetings could be livestreamed with trustee agreement. White believes major spending decisions should be collaborative and guided by community input. “We can put aside differences to make the township better together,” she says.

Peebles Village Council

Shannon Wilkinson

Focus: Strengthening the local economy through collaboration and community pride

Background: Small-business owner, lifelong resident, Appalachian studies background

Shannon Wilkinson is running for Peebles Village Council with a message rooted in collaboration, education, and local identity. A Peebles native who studied Appalachian culture and heritage, Wilkinson believes the community’s future lies in strengthening connections among residents, schools, churches, and businesses.

“Our biggest challenges are economic and social disconnect,” she said. “We need to rebuild local pride, support locally grown, locally made, locally distributed goods and services.”

Wilkinson encourages partnerships among the village, schools, and local organizations to teach youth about entrepreneurship and community service while celebrating Appalachian heritage. She praises recent progress, including streetscape projects and business renovations downtown, and credits the mayor and council for proactive work with county and regional development agencies. “It’s a good time to be involved,” Wilkinson said. “People are already taking pride again, and that’s contagious.”

Wilkinson supports more transparency through public updates, digital signage for events, and expanded use of social media. She also hopes to help establish a local history district and community hub downtown. “It’s about bringing people together,” she said. “We prosper when we collaborate, support one another, and take pride in being who we are.”

Baylee Wallace

Why she’s running: Support balanced growth while preserving small-town character

Key concerns: Local business support, infrastructure upkeep, homelessness, transparency

Background: Funeral director and lifelong Peebles resident

Baylee Wallace says she is running to help Peebles grow while keeping its close-knit spirit. She believes supporting existing businesses and improving streets, sidewalks, and public spaces should go hand in hand. Wallace also calls for compassionate, practical approaches to homelessness so every resident feels safe. She favors open communication from council through social media and public meetings and says honesty and approachability are central to public trust. “Peebles has always been home,” she says. “I want to keep it a place people are proud of.”

Scott Township Trustee

Homer Holsted

Experience: Two-term trustee and longtime EMT

Focus: Restoring local emergency squad service, road improvements, and fiscal balance

Homer Holsted says Scott Township is facing challenges in emergency response services and that restoring the township’s squad is his top priority. “The county shut it down two and a half years ago,” Holsted said. “We’ve got basically everything we need, but it takes money to run it.” He says he is exploring financing options and legal avenues for reestablishing local EMS coverage while being mindful of taxpayer impact. “The one thing I don’t want to do is double-tax my residents,” he said. “If we do it, we’ll have public meetings and let the people decide.”

A lifelong resident and EMT, Holsted says his motivation comes from seeing where the township needs help. “This place needs to be safe,” he said. “I’m trying to get the roads in better shape and get the squad back up and going.”

He says balancing the budget requires careful planning. “We should take three roads a year to try and get black topped,” Holsted said. “If we can’t afford it, we take one off the list to stay within budget.” His message to voters is to participate. “It’s your last right. Your voice does count. Get out and vote.”

Seaman Village Council

Michael Tolle (Incumbent)

Focus: Keeping Seaman a good place to live

Experience: Multi-year incumbent council member

On voting: “Voting is a privilege and a way to show your interest in your community and country.”

Michael Tolle is seeking another term on Seaman Village Council with a straightforward aim: keep the village a welcoming, livable community. Having served several years on council, he says his approach is practical and service-oriented, pitching in where he can to help residents and address everyday needs. Tolle emphasizes steady progress over flash, pointing to the value of experience and continuity when handling village operations and troubleshooting local concerns.

A consistent theme in his message is civic responsibility. “Voting is a privilege,” he said, urging residents to engage even when the stakes may feel small. He notes that many places in the world lack the ballot access Americans have and encourages neighbors to use their voice on issues and candidates shaping local life. To those who feel a single vote does not matter, Tolle says participation itself strengthens the community and keeps leaders responsive. If re-elected, he says he will continue looking for practical ways to support Seaman’s quality of life, keep services dependable, and work cooperatively with colleagues and residents.

Rob Meade

Background: Lifelong Seaman resident; first-time council candidate

Focus: Fiscal responsibility, police consistency, and community engagement

Rob Meade says he decided to run for Seaman Village Council when he heard a longtime member was not seeking re-election. “It gave me the opportunity to give back to the community where I was born and raised and chose to raise my family,” he said.

Meade believes Seaman is in good shape but says small villages face ongoing financial challenges. “Finances are always an issue,” he said. “I plan to make financially responsible decisions in the best interest of the village.”

He also emphasizes the importance of consistent police protection and continued improvements in maintenance and appearance. “Village maintenance and appearance are on the upswing, and I’d like to see that continue,” he said.

Meade describes himself as a collaborative decision-maker who values open dialogue. “As a new council member, I’ll rely on fact-finding and cooperation with other council members and administrators,” he said. “Community engagement has been welcomed, and I’d encourage residents to keep sharing their ideas and concerns.”

Sprigg Township Trustee

Brennan Roush (Incumbent)

Experience: Nearly fifteen years involved with the township, including twelve years working for trustees

Why he’s running: Enjoys serving residents and wants to keep contributing

What he offers: Deep knowledge of township operations

Brennan Roush is seeking re-election with a straightforward case to voters: experience matters in township government. After close to fifteen years of involvement, including twelve years working directly for the trustees, he says he knows the roads, routines, and needs of Sprigg Township well. Two trustee seats are on the ballot with multiple candidates, and Roush believes his institutional knowledge and steady temperament are assets.

Roush highlights hands-on familiarity with maintenance cycles, seasonal priorities, and resident expectations. He describes township service as community-oriented work that requires being present and responsive. He says he enjoys the job and the people and wants to continue delivering reliable basics. For voters, his pitch is continuity with competence: if you value someone who understands day-to-day operations and will keep showing up to do the work, he asks for their support.

Alexa Roush

Why she’s running: Give back to the community through hands-on service

Key concerns: Budget shortfall, road and cemetery care, resident communication

Background: Full-time farmer and equipment operator with Class B CDL

Alexa Roush says she is running to serve the township she grew up in. Operating heavy machinery and managing her family farm full time, she emphasizes practical, hands-on work. Roush identifies budget limitations as Sprigg’s biggest issue and wants to pursue grants and inter-township cooperation to reduce costs. She pledges to remain accessible and transparent, inviting residents to call or meet with her directly. “Working together is how we make progress,” she says, pointing to roads and cemeteries as priorities for immediate attention.

West Union Village Council

Donna Young (Incumbent)

Focus: Fairness, accountability, and equal treatment for all residents

Experience: Current council member seeking another term

Donna Young says she is running for re-election to continue standing up for fairness and equal treatment in West Union. “I want everybody treated the same,” she said. “What’s good for one should be good for all.”

Young has served previously on council and decided to run again after encouragement from residents. She says her goal is to represent the village as a whole, not just those seated around the council table. “It’s not about six people sitting there. It’s about the village and its people,” she said.

Young is known for speaking candidly and standing by her convictions, even when she is the lone dissenting vote. “If I feel something is wrong, I’m going to vote that way,” she said. “I’m not a follower.”

She supports small business growth, competition, and responsible zoning and says attracting new businesses requires fairness and cooperation. “Competition is healthy, and I want more of it,” Young said. Young is also championing the expansion of West Union Police Department hours so tha there is police coverage in the village 24/7.

Her message to voters is that local elections matter. “You’ve got to take a chance and throw that vote out there,” she said. “That’s the only way you see change.”

Randy Brewer (Incumbent)

Experience: Longtime council member

Focus: Roads, infrastructure, and teamwork

Incumbent council member Randy Brewer is seeking re-election in West Union, citing the need to continue improving roads, public spaces, and basic infrastructure. He says he works well with other members of council and village staff, even when they disagree. “We may not agree on everything, but we all have to step back and work together to get it done,” he said.

Brewer believes steady collaboration is key to progress and encourages residents to stay involved and vote. “Please come vote,” he said. “I’d be glad to have your vote.”

Chelsea Phelps

Why she’s running: Strengthen community involvement and improve infrastructure

Key concerns: Streets, public safety, budget efficiency, civic engagement

Background: Local nonprofit leader and lifelong West Union resident

Chelsea Phelps says West Union needs renewed connection between its residents and local government. As president of Shop with a Cop and a board member for Hot Rod Holidays, she has helped organize events such as Adams County Eats and Trunk or Treat. She wants to see more opportunities for families to interact and businesses to network. Phelps supports steady investment in street repair and safe spaces for children while promoting cost-conscious budgeting that prioritizes essentials. She encourages residents to attend meetings or reach out respectfully so their voices are heard. “We won’t know unless people speak up,” she says.

Winchester Township Trustee

Mike Swackhammer

Why he’s running: Continue infrastructure improvements and teamwork

Key concerns: Road resurfacing, budgeting, transparency, grants

Background: Incumbent trustee, former village mayor and council member

Mike Swackhammer, a twelve-year trustee and former Winchester mayor, says his focus remains road resurfacing, snow removal, and ditch management. He notes that township finances are stable, with only small cemetery and license-plate taxes supporting operations. Meetings and records are open to the public, and phone contacts are posted through the Board of Elections. Swackhammer stresses cooperation among trustees and continued grant seeking to complete road-paving projects and maintain essential equipment.