The Ramblin Relics of Southern Ohio invites you to mark Sunday, June 29 on your calendar and plan to attend the 52nd Anniversary edition of the “Country Run for Fun” at the Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union, Ohio. Registration ($20 per registered vehicle) will be from 8 a.m – 1 p.m. Award presentation will occur with the “Circle of Winners” at 3:30 Pp.m. This event has been a regular activity of the Ramblin Relics since 1973.

The Country Run for Fun is the annual car show of the Ramlin Relics that has a little “something” for all in attendance. The car show is open to Street Rods, Classic Cars, Specialty Vehicles, Muscle Cars, Modern Muscle Cars, Custom Trucks and other vehicles. Awards will be given to: Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best GM vehicle, Best Modern Muscle Car (2005 and newer) and Best Custom Truck.

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) will recognize one vehicle, displaying on NSRA membership sticker, with the NSRA Merit Award. The NSRA will also be present to perform Safety Inspections for vehicles in attendance, presenting one vehicle with the NSRA Safety Award.

The Ramblin Relics will also recognize their top 25 picks as well as remembering deceased members of the Ramblin Relics with the Bob Chandler Memorial Award, Deanna Grooms Memorial Award and Duard Hughes Memorial Award.

The Ramblin Relics will have a Split the Pot (50/50) drawing, available to all in attendance. All registered participants, with a vehicle on the grounds, will be eligible to win a special Grand Prize, power washer, which will be on display in the registration area.

All registered participants and their family members, as well as all spectators (adults and children), can participate in the many games throughout the day. Games for children and adults include: Fan Belt Toss, Lifter Toss, Push Rod Drop, Balloon Toss and the exciting Trick Trike Race. Adults can also participate in the Creeper Race and Transmission Toss. Awards will be presented to winners of each game.

Crafts and vendors will be available all day and special event t-Shirts will be available. There will also be a Micro-Mini Tractor Pull demonstration. Admission charge for spectators will be $3, with children under 12 years of age admitted free. Food will be available on the grounds.

The members of the Ramblin Relics invite you to shine up that special vehicle you have and display it at the 52nd Anniversary Country Run for Fun.