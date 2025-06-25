News Release

The Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) released the report: Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities, Healthy Economies: A Collaborative Plan to Restore and Protect the Waters of the Ohio River Basin last week. This plan marks a milestone among one of the most ambitious watershed restoration efforts by bringing together a powerful alliance of federal, state, tribal nations, nonprofit organizations, and local communities to achieve a difficult common goal of restoration at this scale. The report provides recommendations rooted in the input of a diverse group of technical experts across the country. Rural Action’s CEO, Debbie Phillips and its Watershed Outreach Project Manager Miranda Hayes were among the contributors, along with community members and tribal nations across the 14-state Ohio River Basin, to review threats to water quality and to communities in the basin, along with offering manageable solutions to these challenges.

“The Ohio River Basin is one of our nation’s most important freshwater resources,” said Phillips. “Investing in protection of the entire watershed has tremendous potential to reduce the impacts of flooding; improve water quality; ensure access to abundant, safe drinking water and enhance the quality of life in our region. The committee included experts from research institutions, universities, restoration organizations and local community members–it was truly an honor to develop these recommendations in such a collaborative way, and I believe our communities will be safer and more resilient as a result of embracing its recommendations.”

The plan calls for every community to have access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water; sanitation services; and amenities stemming from restored waters, including recreational opportunities, jobs, and economic development. Identified challenges of inadequate water infrastructure, toxic releases, nonpoint source pollution, excess nutrient runoff, acid mine drainage, hydrologic modification, loss of habitat, invasive species, and extreme weather and flooding have informed four actionable steps:

● Increase federal investment in proven restoration programs;

● Increase monitoring and research to guide future actions;

● Increase coordination across the region to manage ecosystems holistically; and

● Increase technical assistance to ensure local communities can benefit from restoration actions.

With long-term, sustained funding and coordinated action, the 14-state region will be able to improve lives and protect the health of the Ohio River Basin. Models that provide dedicated support for watershed restoration and preservation exist in the Chesapeake Bay and Great Lakes Regions. Similar support for water quality is needed in the Ohio River Basin. This comprehensive action plan unites efforts by states, tribal nations, local governments, and nonprofit partners toward a shared commitment for ecological health, economic vitality, and public well-being. The full report can be accessed at www.ohioriverbasinalliance.org/.

The findings of this report provide a clear plan of action that calls for the restoration of the Ohio River and its tributaries that emphasizes changing our collective environments and economies for the better. As Watershed Outreach Project Manager Miranda Hayes states, “The Ohio River Basin is more than a watershed; it is a lifeline for millions of people, communities, and ecosystems. Restoration and revitalization is not just a scientific goal; it is a moral obligation to our region. The solutions in this report offer real hope and guidance towards protecting one of our most vital natural resources in the nation.”

Rural Action is a member-based nonprofit organization based in Appalachian Ohio. Its mission is to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially and economically sustainable ways. Learn more at www.ruralaction.org