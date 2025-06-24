News Release

A statewide effort is being implemented to help reduce unnecessary arrests for individuals with disabilities during traffic stops. The Blue Envelope Project aims to alert law enforcement of vehicles that may be driven or occupied by a person with a disability.

Naman Stapleton, Board Advocate recently met with Adams County Sheriff Kenny Dick and County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam to review the material, talk about the project and to start training all local law enforcement on the initiative. The Adams County Board of DD will be educating individuals and families on the project and the information needed for the blue envelope packets.

A blue envelope decal is placed on the back of the vehicle windshield to alert law enforcement. Adams County will go a step further and ask that the individual and/or family place an additional blue envelope decal on the front door of the home which will alert law enforcement or any Emergency Medical staff of a disabled person living in the house.

This project was first implemented in San Diego, California and the Southwest Ohio Advocacy Group was awarded a $45,000 grant from the Ohio DD Council to have all the uniform materials printed and distributed to all 88 county boards of developmental disabilities.

Blue Envelope Packets are available at participating County Board of Developmental Disabilities offices throughout the state of Ohio. The packets are available for free to anyone with a developmental disability.

“The Blue Envelope program promotes inclusion and is a communication tool between law enforcement and community members,” said SOAG co-coordinator Travis Dresbach. “Disabilities such as autism spectrum disorder, dementia, physical disability, or mental health conditions may require additional accommodation or awareness during a law enforcement interaction. It’s amazing that something as simple as an envelope can do so much.”

For more information about Ohio’s Blue Envelope Program, visit www.socog.org.