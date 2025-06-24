Optimism is growing!

Before discussing this Yankees series and Burns’ debut, I’ll first apologize for the late column. I was at the beach and I just didn’t have it in me to write a piece while parenting in the hot temperatures and sand. I picked a good couple games to halfway miss, as Cincinnati continues to mightily struggle with divisional opponents. This has to change if Cincinnati wants to be playing playoff baseball. Cincinnati is 6-12 just against the Cubs, Brewers, and Cardinals. The Pirates are far out of the race, but for a successful season, Cincinnati has to handle business against these teams moving forward.

Optimism Still Growing

· Cincinnati has won 11 of their last 16 games. They continue to grind out wins and have yet to be swept this season (only team in baseball). They are fighting, even with injuries mounting.

· Austin Hays began his rehab assignment in Chattanooga and fingers crossed that he remains healthy and joins this team next series. Cincinnati needs him healthy, as they are a different team when he is at the plate.

· Jeimer Candelario has been DFA’d. This was a shock to me, but it was needed. It sends a message that this organization doesn’t care how much they owe you, they expect winning baseball with Francona leading the way. Cincinnati will pay him $24 million for the remainder of his $45 million deal to play somewhere else. Woof. Lesson learned I hope for this team.

· Over the last month, Elly is batting .327, .407 OBP, 10 HR, 5 SB, and is leading SS in nearly every category during that time. All-Star.

· Everyone says Skenes is the best pitcher in baseball, right? He is magnificent. But if you compare Andrew Abbott’s numbers to Skenes this season, Abbott has a better record (6-1), better ERA (1.84), and 7 less BB. Abbott has kept this team competitive and continues to be one of the best at placing pitches in baseball. All-Star Season.

· TJ Friedl is batting .293 and is getting on-base at a rate of .380. Outside of Ohtani, he has better numbers than any other leadoff batter in the game. Somehow Austin Hays is ahead of him in voting and Friedl isn’t even in the Top 20 outfield vote getters. Don’t get me started on the popularity contest.

· Matt McLain has returned and is officially back. In his last 15 games, he is slashing .340, .421 OBP, and has knocked out 3 home runs.

· The future of Reds pitching makes his debut against the Yankees. I couldn’t be more excited. I’ll be locked in for this performance. Chase Burns, Welcome to Cincinnati!

Burns Debut

The right handed 22-year old has quickly made his way up the ladder and officially will take the mound against the New York Yankees. He could end up being the best Reds pitcher over the next 10 years and expectations have never been higher from me for a Reds drafted pitcher. He has just 66 innings of professional baseball and was playing in college just a year ago. The second overall pick of the previous MLB Draft looks to make a quick splash, much like Paul Skenes did in Pittsburgh. Let’s dive into their minor league statistics before their debuts:

· Burns: 7-3 record, 1.77 ERA, 66 innings pitched, 89 SO, 13 BB

· Skenes: 0-0 record, 1.85 ERA, 34 innings pitched, 55 SO, 10 BB

If there was a time to be excited about a young prospect, now is it. I don’t plan on leaving the recliner. Burns hit 100 MPH as a junior in High School, went to Tennessee and Wake Forest, and is known for his fastball/slider combination. Remind yourself that this is his debut if things go south, but I expect him to fit right in at this level in a hurry. Enjoy Reds fans!