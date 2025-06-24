As millions of Americans deal with periodic heat waves this summer, AAA East Central reminds motorists about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 900 children have died of heat stroke in the last 25 years after being left or trapped in a vehicle. In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly.

“A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s and when a child is left in a hot vehicle, the situation could become life-threatening very quickly,” says Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson and safety advisor, AAA East Central. “As parents, caregivers, and bystanders, we all play a role in ensuring children and animals are protected from these dangerous conditions.”

AAA East Central Urges Motorists To ACT:

A —Avoid heatstroke by never leaving a child in the car alone, not even for a minute.

C —Create electronic reminders or put something in the backseat like a cell phone, purse, or briefcase that will be needed when exiting the car. Always lock vehicles and never leave car keys or car remote where children can get to them.

T—Take action and immediately call 9-1-1- if a child or pet is found unattended in a car.

When it comes to heatstroke, animals are also at risk. Leaving them in a vehicle while running errands, taking a break at a rest stop during a road trip or for any other reason, can have deadly consequences. Animals left in hot cars can face irreversible organ damage, heatstroke, brain damage and, in extreme cases, death.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs and cats can include:

Panting

Excessive drooling

Vomiting

Reddened gums and tongue

Rapid heart rate

Wobbly, uncoordinated movement

Animals are also at a more severe rate of risk when they have factors like age (very young, very old), obesity, poor heart/lung conditioning, are a short-nosed, flat-faced breed, or have a thick hair coat.