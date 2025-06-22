SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Isaiah Roessler
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Rick and Kim Roessler
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track and Field
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track and Field
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the 4 x 200 at the SHAC Meet
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
One Direction
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Switzerland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Interstellar”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Peaky Blinders
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Lebron James
FUTURE PLANS:
Get a degree in Middle School Childhood Education