NAME:

Isaiah Roessler

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Rick and Kim Roessler

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track and Field

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track and Field

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the 4 x 200 at the SHAC Meet

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

One Direction

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Switzerland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Interstellar”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Peaky Blinders

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sleeping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Lebron James

FUTURE PLANS:

Get a degree in Middle School Childhood Education