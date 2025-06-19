By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Information from the CDC – Social Connectedness

Social connectedness is the degree to which people feel they belong and are supported and valued in their relationships with others. People who have close, supportive relationships have been shown to live longer, have less stress, better overall physical and emotional health, decreased feelings of loneliness, and greater quality of life. Social connections or relationships can be with friends, family members, partners, acquaintances, and others in your community.

What does social connectedness look like? Find things you enjoy doing with others, such as gardening.

· Meaningful relationships with others.

· Consistent, positive interactions with others.

· Supportive relationships where you feel valued and cared for.

· Emotional support during difficult times and physical support, like running errands or a ride to an appointment.

Ways to improve social connectedness. – Physical changes, limited mobility, the loss of family and friends, and living alone can make it difficult to connect with others as we age. However, there are many ways to establish and maintain close relationships with others. These are some ideas for how you can connect with others:

· Do things you already enjoy doing with others, such as taking a walk or painting

· Visit community areas, such as parks, places of worship, and senior centers

· Engage in new activities and hobbies with others, such as:

– Cooking and baking

– Gardening

– Group sports, like golf and pickleball

– Outdoor adventures, like hiking and kayaking

– Crafts, like knitting and woodworking

– Group exercise, like water aerobics and dancing

– Arts, like painting and ceramics

– Book clubs

– Card or board games

– Faith-based activities

· Maintain regular in-person interactions with friends and family, and connect by phone or video calls

· Engage in activities you enjoy and adjust when needed based on your physical ability

Key points:

· Staying connected to others creates feelings of belonging and being loved, cared for, and valued.

· Social connections are important to our mental and physical health.

· Being connected to others helps protect against serious illness and disease.

· People with stronger social bonds are more likely to live longer, healthier lives.

Just A Thought: “The truth is you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride, and nothing is guaranteed. ~ Eminem