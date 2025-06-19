Submitted by Lily Trantow

Club Reporter

During the month of May, the Rocks and Roots 4-H Club collected used crayons for a project called the Crayon Initiative. Buckets were placed at local elementary schools for donations to be made from the community. This program takes old crayons and melts them down, recreating them into three-sided ones that are given freely to kids in the hospital.

The club’s monthly meeting revealed this initiative to be a success, with the group collecting over 30 gallons of crayons to be donated. Thank you to everyone who participated and made this possible. Rocks and Roots gratefully appreciates all your efforts!