By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Three days in late May saw the Peebles High School gymnasium filled with the sights and sounds of youngsters enjoying and learning the game of basketball. In the afternoon, those sounds belonged to the young ladies in grades 2-7 who were on hand to participate in the annual Peebles Lady Indians Summer Basketball Camp, led by Lady Indians varsity coach Sidney Pell and JV coach Adam Carroll. Every camper went home with a camp t-shirt and a basketball to call their own, plus an enthusiasm t0 get more involved with the game of basketball.

The list of campers for the three days included: harley Beam, Peyton Purcell, Brilee Young, Kaylee Seeling, Dayla Vogler, Nevaeh Ashworth, Charlee Cluxton, Zita Obenshain, Kailee Setty, Ellie Swango, Emily Parker, Alonna Izod, Lillie Nichols, Lakyn Carroll, Roewan Cheesbro, Kiaya Ashworth, Piper Page, Alyanna Bricking, Emarie Smith, Celene Porter, Ava Smalley, Trudi Kremin, Adria Mason, Morgana Hogan and Maisie Myers.

High school basketball players at the camp to add valuable assistance included: Ella Richards, Kiera Scott, Kyndal Alonso, Alyssa Smalley, Rayna Beckham, Kendall Myers, Paysen Shiveley, Amryn Carroll, Lauren Shreve, Emily Burns, katie Myers, Riley Byers, and Gabbi Howard, along with Peebles graduates Payton Johnson and Abigail Smalley.