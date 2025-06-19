George B. Purdon, III, 63, of Manchester passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at his residence.

George was born April 17,1962 in Cincinnati to the late George B. Purdon, Jr. and the late Eileen Wallingford Purdon. He was a retired employee of Inland Container.

George was known for his quick wit and enjoyed fishing, gardening, mowing the yard and sitting on his porch watching the squirrels and other creatures with a cold Coke in his hand, but most of all, he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Bilyeu Purdon; his children, Ashley Purdon, George (Lauren) Purdon, Hannah Purdon, Jacob Purdon and Sarah Purdon; grandchildren, Grace, George, Alexxa, Charlee, Judah, and Evie Purdon and Kayden Bailey; sisters, Vicki Purdon, Kim (Ron) Belcher and Claudia (Gary) Pace.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Purdon.

Funeral services for George B. Purdon, III will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville, Kentucky.Visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Roger Smith, Rodney Smith, Blake Stahl, Charlie Haughaboo and Tim Dever

will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Condolences may be made at www.brellandson.com.