By Julia McCane-Knox

If you’re looking for something fun, creative, and educational to do with your family this summer, stop by your local library. Discover a sculpting workshop, engaging science experiments, creepy crawly insects, fascinating books, and more! All programs are free and open to the public, so bring a friend, your family, or just yourself and dive into something new.

Kick off your week with a burst of creativity at the Peebles Library on Monday, June 23 from 1 – 3 p.m. You’ll take part in a one-of-a-kind sculpting session led by Mae, where collaboration is key. Working with clay, you’ll sculpt a face one feature at a time, then pass it to your neighbor in a fun and surprising creative exchange. Watch your sculpture transform with each round into something unexpected. After the group project, you’ll have the chance to create your own piece of art to take home. It’s a hands-on experience perfect for all ages.

Later that same day, return to the Peebles Library at 5:30 p.m. for the monthly Book Club. You’ll join fellow readers to discuss “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn, a gripping historical novel about codebreakers during World War II. Whether you’ve read the book cover to cover or are still working through it, you’re welcome to join the conversation. This program is open to adults.

On Tuesday, June 24, make time for the Insect Investigation program, which will visit two library locations. The events will take place at the West Union Library at 11 a.m. and the Manchester Library at 2 p.m. During this hands-on session, you’ll learn what makes an insect an insect and explore their amazing adaptations. Americorps Service Members from the Cincinnati Museum Center will bring along real specimens to examine up close. Don’t miss the chance to design your very own insect species during this interactive and educational event!

That same day at 11 a.m., the North Adams Library will host Crayon Storytime for preschoolers. These storytimes are designed to entertain young readers and help build early literacy skills. You can also join Forms of Art Storytime at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, June 25 at 11 a.m. or check out Fruits and Vegetables Storytime at the Manchester Library either Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. or Thursday evening, June 26 at 5 p.m. If you’re near the West Union Library, Storytelling Storytime will be Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

On Thursday evening, June 26 from 5:30 – 7 p.m., head to the North Adams Library for the Novels and Nibbles Book Club. This month’s title is “The Odor of Violets” by Baynard Kendrick. You’ll enjoy a relaxed discussion, book-themed snacks, and a welcoming space for adult readers ages 18 and up.

If science is more your speed, head over to the North Adams Library later that same day for a special Light and Optics program at 2 p.m. You’ll explore how light behaves using mirrors, lenses, and interactive experiments. This event is perfect for curious minds of any age to dig into real-world science.

Your Adams County Public Libraries are the place to be this summer. Whether you’re shaping clay, meeting insects, exploring optics, or just enjoying a good book, you’ll find community, creativity, and curiosity waiting for you. Visit adamscolibrary.org for more library news or give us a call if you have any questions. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.