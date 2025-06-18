News Release

Southern State Community College is excited to announce Kids Career Encounter, a Summer Enrichment Program on June 24 and 25, for students entering 4th – 8th grade.

Designed to foster creativity, learning, and personal growth, Kids Career Encounter offers students the chance to learn about different futures. Each 90-minute session consists of fun activities related to one or more of Southern State’s programs and a real career pathway!

The course lineup at Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, in Hillsboro will include:

· Early Childhood Education: Tuesday, June 24 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. During this session, students will create their own story. They will write, illustrate, and act out the story, and end with an escape room challenge.

· Biology: Tuesday, June 24 from 10:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. This session will examine science as a process for understanding basic biological concepts. Students will examine current biological research and how that impacts their lives and the future.

· Computer Science: Tuesday, June 24 from 12:50 – 2:20 p.m. Step into the exciting world of technology! In this hands-on session, students get to explore the basics of computer programming, discover how robots work, and learn how to stay safe online like a cybersecurity pro. Whether the student is coding for the first time or loves gadgets, this is the chance to be a tech explorer!

· Social Sciences: Tuesday, June 24 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. Students will explore emotions and social awareness through fun, interactive group activities. They will play games like “Emotions and Color Matching” and “Helping Words Bingo” to build empathy and communication skills. If time allows, students will dive into how emotions are expressed through music and scenes from movies, helping them recognize and understand feelings in creative ways.

· Art: Wednesday, June 25 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Join in on an artful adventure! Students will have fun exploring a variety of media, developing their creativity, and bringing imagination to life as they draw, carve, sculpt, paint, and leave with a framed work of art.

· Theatre: June 25 from 10:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. Sessions on “The Actor” (movement and voice), “The Crew” (set, make-up, costumes, lighting), and “The Theatre” (SSCC Theatre Tour) will be explored.

· Health Sciences: June 25 from 12:50-2:20 p.m. Students will discuss the roles of nurses, medical assistants, and phlebotomists and their importance to families, communities, and health care systems. Students will learn best practices for helping grandparents, ill or injured family members, and young children in their families. Students will build their own first aid kits for summer and learn basic first aid.

· Math: June 25 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. In this interactive session, students will explore how math helps to organize and understand information. Through engaging activities, students will work with graphs and visuals to make connections and solve problems in creative ways. This session encourages hands-on learning, critical thinking, and a fun approach to mathematical concepts.

Registration is now open. Students can choose to attend the morning session, the afternoon session, or the entire day. Each session will consist of 2 career explorations. Spaces are limited for each session. The cost is $25 per session, per student, and includes some cool takeaways. Lunch is provided for students who are attending all day.

Visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/kids-career-encounter.shtml to explore additional program details and to complete and submit the online enrollment form.

For additional information, please call Lisa Hord at (800) 628-7722, Ext. 3513.

To register by phone, call Amanda Lewis at (800) 628-7722, Ext. 3520.