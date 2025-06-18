Pictured above are thee 2025 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the year and Coach of the Year. From left, Player of the Year Cole Wells, Lunchburg and Coach of the Year James Flowers, Lynchburg. (Photo courtesy of Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2025 baseball season in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference was totally dominated by one team and that was evident as the conference recently released its 2025 All-Conference Team. The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs steamrolled through the SHAC, pulverizing opponents, winning the gold ball trophy with a perfect conference mark and then making a memorable postseason run to the Division V Final Four.

That success led the baseball coaches of the SHAC to put two-thirds of the Mustangs’ starting lineup on the All-Conference Team. an unprecedented six players earning recognition as well as the Coach of the Year. As far as the schools from Adams County, a quartet of young men received All-Conference honors- a pair from Manchester plus one each from Peebles and North Adams.

Manchester junior Luke Applegate was named All-Conference after hitting .431 (25-58, fourth in SHAC) for the spring with an on-base percentage of .548. Applegate scored 29 runs and banged out 14 extra-base hits, including 12 doubles. The junior shortstop/pitcher drove home 18 runs and stole 12 bases. Recovering from some arm problems, Applegate went 2-0 on the mound with a 4.12 earned run average.

Also from Manchester, sophomore catcher/pitcher Thomas Barnhart was named to the All-Conference Team after going 20-48 (.417), scoring 16 runs and collecting 13 extra-base hits, a number that included eight doubles and a team-leading four home runs (second in SHAC). Barnhart was fourth in the conference and led the Hounds with 29 RBI’s with a .522 on-base percentage. On the mound, Barnhart went 3-0 with an earned run average of 2.96, striking out 32 opponents in 23.2 innings pitched.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the June 18 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!