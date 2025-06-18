By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A colorful new creature is making its way through the courthouse square in West Union — but this one isn’t alive. It’s Roscoe the Rock Snake, a growing trail of hand-painted stones started by the Ohio Valley Local School District Discovery Camp’s Craft Camp. While it began as a simple summer activity, Roscoe has quickly become a symbol of positivity and a call for creativity across the community.

Craft Camp is part of the larger Discovery Camp program, which brings students together for themed educational experiences led by teachers from the Adams County Ohio Valley Local School District. This year, Craft Camp was led by West Union Elementary School teachers Kelsea McClanahan, Tina Fenton and Lisa Taylor, who designed activities centered around hands-on projects. The highlight quickly became Roscoe — a long, winding line of painted rocks carefully placed along the courthouse square, each one uniquely decorated by a student camper.

Inspiration for the project came from a desire to create something meaningful that extended beyond the walls of the classroom and reached into the wider community. “We just hope that other people in the community will join in,” said McClanahan. “Whether that be 4-H groups or Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts. Even families could paint rocks together at home throughout the summer and add to it. Just have something in the community that we can all be a part of.”

The idea for the rock snake itself was a collaborative one, according to Taylor. “We just kind of thought of it together,” she said. “Something we can do in the community, that way they can spread kindness.”

That message — spreading kindness — is at the heart of the entire project. Each painted rock is more than just a fun art activity; it’s an invitation to connect, to brighten someone’s day, and to be part of something larger. The rocks feature everything from smiley faces and sunshine to encouraging phrases and whimsical animals, all designed by the campers during their week of activities.

During one of the sessions, the campers were asked whether they had fun painting the rocks. Without hesitation, the group responded in unison: “Yeah,” their enthusiasm filling the space. Their energy and excitement were evident not just in their voices but in the vibrant creativity of their painted stones.

For McClanahan, who has taught several themed camps in the past, Craft Camp and its signature project stood out. “This has probably been my favorite camp that I’ve ever taught,” she said. “I’ve done cooking camp, game camp. This has been my favorite so far. This has been a great camp.”

