Life has certainly become more stressful and challenging since that infamous month of March of 2020 when a never-imagined pandemic brought everyone to their knees.

While the panic eventually subsided and slowly but surely life resumed, the effects of the shutdown continue to persist today. The pandemic and many events that followed certainly have challenged the mental wellness of millions of people across the globe.

Fortunately, high school sports and performing arts activities have been an elixir for the 12 million-plus students involved in these programs annually. Additionally, ensuring the mental wellness of participants in high school activities is of utmost importance.

The month of May can be particularly stressful for high school student-athletes – from seniors graduating and facing a future beyond high school, to the pressure to succeed in state championships, to the outside influence of social media and other factors.

During the month of May, which is designated Mental Health Awareness Month, high school coaches and administrators should take extra time to be aware of potential symptoms of students struggling with their physical and mental health.

The NFHS is continuing its #WeSeeYou campaign, which is designed to empower coaches to be able to assist students who are dealing with mental health challenges. The goal is to create a culture of caring in school communities where everyone feels seen and supported, especially high school students.

Fortunately, over time, the stigma associated with addressing mental health has lessened. In many ways, most people at one time or another have felt the pressures of life and wondered how to keep going. It is OK to need – and ask for – help.

Mental health is defined as a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to the community.

Following are a few tips for leaders in schools to help high school students facing even more challenges during this busy month:

• Acknowledge and connect with all students. Everyone wants to be seen by someone who matters to them – parent, teacher, coach.

Be sure to see students for who they really are, not who they may appear to be on social media.

Create a culture where everyone is looking out for each other.

Realize how important your influence may be in the lives of students.

While most high school students will not experience a mental health crisis, many are facing stressors and challenges they have never faced before. It is the job of everyone involved in the lives of these students – parents, coaches, teachers, administrators – to offer support and guidance.

One new resource offered by the NFHS is a free online course on the NFHS Learning Center (www.NFHSLearn.com) entitled “Coaching Mental Wellness.” The course was created to help coaches support students with issues they are facing on and off the fields and courts. The course highlights various strategies to deal with mental health issues in a positive manner.

The course begins with a framework for wellness, which discusses the importance of nutrition, sleep and exercise. The materials suggest that when sleep is disrupted by a busy schedule, stress or illness, it can have a negative impact on mood, energy and the ability to get things done.

Another chapter offers ways that coaches can help students who are dealing with mental health challenges, including expressing concern, listening, being available and understanding the struggles with anxiety. The course offers strategies to help students who are dealing with depression, including empathy, discussing the issues, writing a new script and replacing negative thoughts with positive ones.

Openly talking about mental health struggles and sharing personal experiences helps to normalize the issue and encourages more people to seek support. Let’s be open to everyone around us who may need help and support.

Visit the WeSeeYou.Community website to learn more and get free resources to promote the #WeSeeYou culture in your school community. Together, we can offer support, empathy and encouragement to every student in our nation’s schools.