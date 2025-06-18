By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Junior Deputy Program kicked off its first Boot Camp of the season on June 12–13 at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union, drawing enthusiastic participation from children across the area. With a mission to “Stomp Out Vaping, Alcohol, Bullying, Suicide, and Drugs,” the event was more than just a community activity—it was a call to action and a celebration of the county’s commitment to protecting and guiding its youth.

Hosted at Peebles CCCU, located at 480 Portsmouth Road, the two-day event combined education, fun, and life-skills training for local children. Attendees were immersed in a range of activities designed to promote self-respect, peer connection, and strong values. The Boot Camp ran from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on June 12 and from 4 – 7:30 p.m. on June 13, providing ample time for hands-on learning, physical activities, and interactive demonstrations.

Sheriff Kenny Dick, who recently assumed the leadership of the program, praised the community support and credited his predecessor for the program’s strong foundation.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the staff and volunteers who helped make the recent Boot Camp in Peebles such a great success,” said Sheriff Dick. “Because of Sheriff Rogers’ dedicated efforts over the years, this Boot Camp has become a cherished tradition in the lives of many children in Adams County.”

