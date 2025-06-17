Patsy Ann Snider (Grooms), age 78 of West Union, Ohio, passed away June 15, 2025 at Clermont Hospital in Batavia. Patsy was born December 22, 1946 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Mathews) Grooms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Noble Grooms, Charles Grooms and Michael Grooms; and one sister, Melba Grooms Jackman.

Survivors include one brother, Butch Grooms of West Union; and two sisters, Gail Grooms Coggins and Mike of Wilmington, North Carolina and Sheryl Long of Clinton, Tennessee. She is also survived by her children, Nicole and Dougie Bennett, Edward Scott Snider and Joshua and Missy Snider; her seven grandkids and 11 great-grandkids.

Following cremation, a burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker in West Union is serving the family.

