News Release

The Ohio River Way proudly supports the recentlaunch of a landmark restoration plan titled “Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities, Healthy Economies: A Collaborative Plan to Restore and Protect the Waters of the Ohio River Basin.” This effort aims to significantly improve environmental health, community wellbeing, and economic vitality throughout the Ohio River Basin.

“The health of our communities is deeply connected to the health of the Ohio River,” said Forest Clevenger, Executive Director of the Ohio River Way, a nonprofit organization that contributed to the plan’s focus on recreation-based economies. “For too long, the Ohio River has been perceived and accepted as a polluted waterway. Now is the time to safeguard its beauty—and our drinking water—for future generations.”

The release by the Ohio River Basin Alliance, National Wildlife Federation, and Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute begins a period of public comment that remains open until July 6. “This report highlights the significance of the Ohio River Basin to our region’s economy and quality of life,” said Chris Lorentz, Ph.D., Chair of the Ohio River Basin Alliance and professor of biological sciences at Thomas More University. “It provides a blueprint to restore our waterways, invest in community-driven solutions, and bring national attention to the challenges and opportunities of the region.”

The plan’s scope is comprehensive: outlining significant investments in improving water quality, restoring wildlife habitat, mitigating flooding risks, enhancing workforce development, and expanding public opportunities for river recreation. The Ohio River Way continues to be an on-the-ground, and on-the-water, partner in these efforts.

Earlier this spring, the Ohio River Way launched its innovative RESTORE Laboratory, completing its inaugural 300-mile inspection tour of the river on May 15. A dedicated volunteer crew traveled by 30-foot canoes and a 60-foot houseboat for 12 days, conducting water-quality tests, completing biodiversity assessments, and engaging with river communities on their conservation and recreation priorities.

Initiatives like these are growing the momentum for substantial, sustained federal support modelled after the successful Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. In December 2024, Representatives Morgan McGarvey (KY-03) and Erin Houchin (IN-09) introduced the bipartisan Ohio River Basin Restoration Program Act, aiming to secure similar transformative change for the Ohio River Basin.

The Ohio River Way remains committed to working closely with federal, state, and local partners to bring this ambitious plan to fruition. To read the full draft report, please click here. Members of the public can comment on the draft report through this form until Monday, July 6, at 6 p.m. EST. The Ohio River Basin Alliance, National Wildlife Federation, and the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute will thoughtfully consider feedback for integration into the final report.

The Ohio River Way is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation, environmental stewardship, and economic development along the Ohio River. Through its commitment to on-the-ground and on-the-water community engagement, the organization fosters regional collaboration and encourages individuals to explore and appreciate one of the country’s most historic waterways.