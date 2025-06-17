Possible $800,000 drawing is June 25

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

“There haven’t been this many people in Ripley since the days of the old Tobacco Festival.” These were the words of a downtown business owner last Wednesday evening as he gazed down lower Main Street at the hundreds of folks who traveled to the river village, all there for the same reason, and many of them making the trip from Adams County.

What is that reason? The hundreds gathered in downtown Ripley were there to chase a dream, pray for some luck and hope to leave town with a big boost to their bank accounts. How? By being the big winner of the “Queen of Hearts” drawing at Brookie’s, a downtown restaurant/bar owned by Darrin Brookbank. If there is a winner, the next jackpot drawing will be life-changing for someone as the winning amount is rapidly nearing the $800,000 or more mark.

Queen of Hearts is a popular game of chance and luck where 52 cards plus the two jokers are placed on a board in random order and then covered by numbers. When people purchase tickets, they choose one or more of those numbers, then pray their name is drawn and the Queen appears under their number, making them the big winner. That has not happened for awhile as more and more people purchase tickets, some coming from more than three hours away. If there is not a big winner, people who stay downtown have other opportunities to win as drawings are held for $1,000 and $2,000 prizes. If there is a grand prize winner, they will receiver 90% of the jackpot with Brookie’s taking 10% to start up a new board. If the winner is not present, they only receive 50% of the pot, hence the overflowing Wednesday night crowds.

Those who have purchased tickets or plan to will have to wait another week to chase their dream. Because of the chance for inclement weather this Wednesday evening and the anticipated crowds, Brookie’s has decided to postpone the next drawing until Wednesday, June 25 for the safety of all involved. There are six numbers left on the board and you can purchase tickets at Brookie’s any time during operating hours or up until 7:15 p.m. on the night of the drawing. Every inch of parking space in downtown Ripley will be filled so arrive early and enjoy the entertainment and some cold beverages as you navigate the suspense of waiting for that magic ticket to be drawn.

Brookie’s is located at 20 Main Street in Ripley and opens each day at 10 a.m.