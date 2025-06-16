Ronald Thomas Rickey, 85, of Decatur, Ohio, died Thursday, June 5, 2025. He was born May 17, 1940 in Wayne Township in Adams County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents, John Thomas and Elva (Purdin) Rickey; wife, Carol (Cima) Rickey; six brothers, William, Robert, Wendell, Donald, Brice and Roger; three sisters, Leslie Rickey, Phyllis Carl and Emma Rickey.

Ronald is survived by two daughters, Dana (Ryan) McGree and Rachel Boyd, both of Burnsville, Minnesota; one sister, Shirley Massie of Wilmington, Ohio; and six grandchildren, Kane, Macya, Jeramiah, Cole, Josh and Cloe; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was a “walking encyclopedia”, as some would say, because he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching TV game shows and college sports.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

