June Vogler 96, passed away at her home on June 14, 2025. June was born on June 19, 1928 in Manchester, Ohio to Darius and Margarett Bradford Dryden.

She was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. She retired from Randall Textron Company in Wilmington, Ohio after 29 years. She was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church for 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edgar Donald Vogler; her brothers, Harold, Harmon and Darius Jr.; and sisters Helen, Alyneand Amelia, Sons-in-law John Waits and Danny Grooms.

She is survived by her children Donald (Ruth) Vogler, Ricky Vogler, Kathy Waits and Sharon Grooms; grandchildren Emily (Ben) Newman, Danielle (Tim) Atkinson and Darrel Vogler; great grandchildren Conner Atkinson and Ella Newman; and sister Marilyn Myers.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

