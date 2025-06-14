By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was announced last week that one of the most-anticipated summer events in Adams County will not take place in 2025. Due to the international tariffs which have caused the prices of fireworks to rise, the annual Adams County Freedom Festival will be cancelled for 2025.

The festival, sponsored by the West Union Lions Clubs and hosted by the Adams County Fairgrounds, always draws nice crowds, especially for the evening fireworks show and is usually held the last weekend of June a lead-up to the Fourth of July holiday.

In a social media release, the Lions Club explained, “In this economic environment, we feel that asking our local businesses and club members to shoulder the financial burden for a subpar event is simply not ideal.”

“While we are disappointed to pause the Freedom Festival this year, we remain committed to ensuring that this event reflects the spirit and pride of our community and we are already working hard top bring the festival back in 2026, and promise it will be a celebration worthy of our nation’s 250th anniversary.”

The 72nd annual Lions Club Fourth of July parade will continue this year as scheduled on July 4, with parade line up set for 9 a.m. and the parade to kick off at 10 a.m.