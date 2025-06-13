Submitted News

On May 3, the Winchester Alumni Association held their 98th annual dinner meeting with 77 members and guests attending. At the conclusion of the dinner and business meeting, three outstanding (GPA 4.0) North Adams students who were selected to receive an unrestricted $1500 scholarship were recognized.

To qualify for this scholarship the student must have graduated in 2025 and a descendant of a graduate or attendee of Winchester High School. The student must also be enrolled full-time at an accredited college, university or technical school for the 2025-2026 school year.

Mr. Karl Boerger, North Adams Principal, introduced the scholarship recipients to Alumni attendees. These students were selected by a panel from the Adams County School Board.

Anna Shelton has been accepted at Miami University, Ohio University and the University of Cincinnati to study Political Science. Her parents are Caryl and Kenny Shelton. Anna is a descendant of Mary Helen Howland (1924), Harold Chaney Shaw (1927), Donald Shelton (1960) and Cynda Shaw (1961).

Connor Young has been accepted at Shawnee State University and the University of Cincinnati to complete an associate degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant. Connor’s parents are Diana and Jody Young. Connor is a descendant of Mary Sue (Susie) Copas, who attended WHS (1953-1955).

Aulbrea Meade has been accepted at Shawnee State University, Wright State University and the University of Rio Grande to complete an associate degree of Physical Therapy Assistant and Bachelor of Health Science. She plans to continue her education with a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Aulbrea’s parents are Christa and Rob Meade. Aulbrea is a descendant of Thomas Shelton (1954) and Wanda Brown (1956). (Note: Aulbrea was unable to attend the meeting because her brother, also a scholarship recipient, was graduating from college)