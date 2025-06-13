By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

One of Peebles’ longest-running and most beloved traditions, the Old Timers Day Festival, will not be held in 2025. The announcement came from the OTD Festival Committee, which cited major downtown construction as the sole reason behind the difficult decision.

According to the committee and town officials, the Village of Peebles is preparing for a substantial infrastructure project that will significantly impact the downtown area. Construction is set to begin in July and is part of a multi-million dollar investment through the Appalachian Community Grant Program. The initiative, which includes the Serpent Mound observation tower reconstruction and a comprehensive streetscape overhaul in Peebles, is expected to take at least a year and must be completed by September 2026.

The local project includes sidewalk repairs, drainage improvements, the addition of bump-outs, and the installation of new crosswalks. These upgrades are intended to enhance pedestrian safety, manage stormwater more effectively, and improve the overall appearance and accessibility of downtown. While the improvements are welcomed, the timing of the construction makes it impossible to host a large-scale event in the area safely.

The Old Timers Day Festival typically takes place in downtown Peebles every September and spans several days. It features a wide range of events including parades, craft and food vendors, live entertainment, games for children, tractor pulls, and heritage displays. The festival draws both residents and returning visitors, many of whom plan their travel around the event. For many families, the festival is an annual reunion and a symbol of the town’s identity.

In recent months, the OTD Festival Committee met multiple times with the Peebles Village Council and Mayor Stephanie Harper to explore alternative options. Discussions included relocating the festival to another location within or near the village. However, none of the proposed alternatives could meet the logistical requirements of the festival.

Among the most significant challenges was the lack of access to electricity and water at possible alternate sites. Without these utilities, critical components of the event—such as food vendors, sanitation stations, sound equipment, and lighting—would be difficult or impossible to operate. There were also concerns about weather, as early September often brings unpredictable rain. Hosting the festival in an open area without proper drainage or shelter could create unsafe and uncomfortable conditions for vendors and visitors.

Mayor Harper confirmed that the town worked closely with the committee in trying to find a solution. She acknowledged the disappointment the cancellation may bring but emphasized that the town’s investment in long-term infrastructure improvements must take priority this year.

Despite the cancellation, the OTD Festival Committee is not letting the weekend pass by unnoticed. On Saturday, September 13—the same weekend the festival would have taken place—they will host a smaller-scale community event focused on family-friendly fun. The event is being sponsored by the Peebles Lions Club, which has played an ongoing role in supporting local civic and community events.

The event is set to include activities and entertainment for children such as games, a Power Wheel Derby, and a giant slide. A kiddie tractor pull is also under consideration. A limited number of food and craft vendors will be set up, providing a taste of the usual festival atmosphere. Local entertainment will be featured as well, including a performance by the Fancy Free Cloggers and live music from area bands in the evening.

While this event will not replace the full festival experience, organizers hope it will provide the community with a chance to gather, celebrate, and keep the OTD spirit alive. The committee encourages residents to stay connected through the Old Timers Day Festival Facebook page, where more details about the September 13 event will be shared as the date approaches.

The loss of the full 2025 festival is undoubtedly a disappointment to many. For some, it represents a pause in a long-standing tradition that ties together generations of local families. However, town leaders and festival organizers remain optimistic that the work being done will ultimately strengthen the future of the event.

With the streetscape construction expected to conclude by September 2026, there is hope that the festival will return the following year better supported and more accessible than ever before. The improvements will not only address long-standing infrastructure needs but also help create a safer, more welcoming environment for large public gatherings.

As Peebles undergoes these much-needed upgrades, the community remains committed to preserving the traditions that make the town unique. The OTD Festival may be taking a temporary break, but its place in the heart of the community is secure.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 13 and join in the special event planned in lieu of the full festival. Updates and additional announcements will be posted online in the months to come. The committee expressed deep gratitude for the community’s patience and support and looks forward to gathering again in celebration when the time is right.