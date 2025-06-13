By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County is currently in the midst of two significant construction initiatives, both aimed at improving public services and community development. These projects are being executed under the direction of the Adams County Commissioners with support from the county’s Office of Economic Development. Together, they represent a substantial investment in local infrastructure and quality of life, fulfilling mandates, addressing long-standing community needs, and enhancing the county’s potential for growth.

The Cherry Fork sewer project, decades in the making, stands as one of the most transformative public works projects Adams County has undertaken. The initiative responds to a 2018 mandate from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which issued findings and orders requiring the county to address severe sewage issues in unsewered areas, including Cherry Fork. These findings were based on documented health and environmental hazards, including raw sewage entering the ground and affecting the lives of residents.

Planning for such a system in Cherry Fork goes back more than half a century. A 1970 Adams County planning study first identified the area as needing sewer infrastructure. However, it wasn’t until recent years that funding and regulatory requirements aligned to bring the project to fruition. The solution involves a phased construction plan that begins with the installation of large pump stations in Cherry Fork. These pump stations will route wastewater to the village of Winchester, where it will be treated.

“The first phase is to put in the pump stations,” said Paul Worley, Director of Economic Development for Adams County. “Those should be done relatively soon. And in the next week or two, they should be getting to that next phase, which is putting in those lines that are going to take the stuff from the pump stations to Winchester.”

The county is targeting project completion by late 2025 or early 2026, but, as Worley noted, infrastructure timelines are often fluid. Once complete, the system will serve all properties within the Cherry Fork footprint. Residents will be required to connect to the new sewer system, with exceptions made only in cases where homeowners have very recently installed modern septic systems.

To finance the $7 million project, the county assembled a package entirely comprised of grant funding. This includes $4 million in principal-forgiveness loans from the Ohio EPA and nearly $3 million in grant funds from the Ohio Department of Development’s Wastewater Infrastructure Grant program, backed by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. This structure ensures that homeowners will not bear the burden of construction costs.

“If they give us an easement through their property for that sewer line, that grant money for the construction will pay to close in your old septic tank and it will pay for that connection to your house,” Worley explained. “At the end of the day, those property owners will pay a monthly sewer bill just like they would if they were living in town or somewhere.”

Just as importantly, the new system will be managed by the Adams County Sewer District, eliminating the need for homeowners to maintain their own waste systems. The county’s agreement with the village of Winchester to handle sewage treatment — rather than constructing a separate facility — not only saves taxpayers millions, but also enhances Winchester’s regional capabilities.

“This opens us up to more funding opportunities because that plant is now serving many more people than just the village of Winchester itself,” Worley added.

The second major project, also well underway, is the construction of a new Welcome Center at Adams Lake. Framed and roofed, the facility is expected to be completed by late summer with a grand opening anticipated later in the fall. It is a joint effort involving the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau, and the county government.

ODNR provided the land, while the Visitors Bureau will lease the building for its operations. The center will feature public restrooms, office space for ODNR staff, and serve as a hub for tourism information.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as we continue to help our tourism industry grow and expand,” Worley said. “We have a welcome center where people traveling to our area can come, get the information they need to not just see one site in the county, but to go to all of the spots that are of interest.”

Rather than placing the center along the well-trafficked State Route 32 corridor, the location was deliberately chosen to draw visitors into the heart of Adams County and promote county-wide tourism. Attractions such as the Edge of Appalachia Preserve, Serpent Mound, Amish-owned shops, and riverfront communities all stand to benefit.

Worley noted that this development reflects a broader theme in Adams County’s efforts to enhance infrastructure in ways that generate economic and social returns. “That just improves everybody’s quality of life and then opportunities… whether you’re continuing to live there or you want to sell your property, those are the things that can create more value for you,” he said.

The commissioners have also supported several other ongoing initiatives, including plans for a future sewer corridor connecting Locust Grove and the village of Peebles, preservation work on the historic Kirker Covered Bridge — funded entirely through private donations — and redevelopment efforts through the county land bank, which has overseen 26 demolitions of blighted or burned-out structures to date.

As Adams County continues to modernize, officials are keen to emphasize the role of foundational infrastructure in unlocking future opportunities. With improved utilities, targeted economic development, and public-private partnerships, the county is positioning itself not just to fix longstanding issues, but to grow in ways that honor its heritage while welcoming new investment and vitality.

“The speed of government is not… the same as private business,” Worley acknowledged. “But we continue to move things ahead, and that’s all we can do — continue to push.”