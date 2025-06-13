Beverly Ann Butler (Askren), age 81 of Byron, Illinois, and formerly of Naperville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2025, with her daughters by her side. She was born July 27, 1943 in Winchester, Ohio, where she will be laid to rest.

Bev is survived by her loving children, Leah Perrin of Illinois, Jennifer (John Prince) Perrin of Tennessee, Jill (Tim) Fregeau of Tennesse, Chris (Polly) Butler of Georgia, Keith Butler of Florida and Dwight (Dixie) Butler of Kentucky. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Tony, Tonya (Mark), Johnathan, Regan, Jessica (Jasmine), Brandon (Kristen), Bowen, Haley, Ryan, Bradley, Jamie, and Bailey; her 10 great- grandchildren (plus one on the way); as well as her siblings, Wilma (Tom) Breeze, Bonnie (Gary) Harover, Cheri Ayres and Charles Askren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Bev was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Gordon Butler, who passed on March 4, 2019; her parents, Richard and Celesta (Wilson) Askren; her siblings, Namoi Askren, Leona Inskeep, Francis Fannin, MaryNell Horn, Larry Askren, and David Askren; her brothers-in-law, Ralph Fannin, Jim Horn, Terry Harover and Denny Ayers, and her sister in law, Virginia Askren.

Bev retired from more than thirty years in banking, where she met lots of friends along the way. She had the biggest heart, best humor, loved music, dancing, gardening, baking, crafts, garage-sale-ing, and making jewelry.

Being the eighth child out of eleven, the mother of six, it was no wonder that being with her family gave her the greatest joy in life. Bev and Gordon loved taking train trips. She was always the driver for her once-a-year sisters’ road trips and had the funniest stories to tell after. Bev loved being with her children and never missed her daily or three-times-a-day phone calls. She was over the moon in love with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to spend time with them.

Beverly’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Visiting hours will be from 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Bev’s ashes will be buried in the Winchester Cemetery. Please feel free to wear a hat of your choice!