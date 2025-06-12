Mildred F Jamison, 93 years of age, of Peebles, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman.

Mildred was born on October 15, 1931 in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joe and Essie (York) Carroll. Mildred attended the Louden Community Church. She took great pride in caring for her family and home.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Portia) Jamison of Foley, Alabama and David (Robin) Jamison of Peebles; and by her daughters, Bernice (Steve) Vest of Peebles and Beverly (Sam) Humphrey of Latham. She also leaves her brother, Chester (Janet) Carroll of Beavercreek, Ohio; and her sister, Doris Gore of Bluffton, Indiana. Mildred will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and eleven great, great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Jamison, Jr., who passed away in 2010; her brothers, Carl Carroll, Eugene Carroll, Ever Carroll, and Junior Carroll; as well as her sisters, Edith Vest, Mary Vanover, Dorothy Singleton, and Lois Gilbert. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, a great-grandchild, and two great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 6 -8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025, beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, with Taylor Huffman officiating. A graveside farewell will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery in Hillsboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mildred’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

