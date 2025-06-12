By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The focus in the gymnasium at North Adams High School turned to volleyball for three nights in late May as Head Coach Katie Ragan and her high school squad hosted their annual Youth Volleyball Camp for girls entering grades 3-7 in the upcoming school year. Ragan was assisted by North Adams JV coach Rob Meade and junior high coach DeLaney McCormick.

As always, the camp stressed some of the basic fundamental skills of volleyball, while incorporating fun games and drills to keep the campers involved, with a record number of campers on hand.

Following is the list of future volleyball stars who attended the three-day camp: Abbigail Bolton, Ashley Dotson, Adalyn Young, Ambree Downing, Adison Downing, Cherokee Orr, Charlotte McIntire, Aleeyah Perdue, Bristol Whalen, Madelyn Reckers, Ainslee Crump, Julia Crothers, Peighton McCann, Sadie Parker, Aydaa Lewis, Sadie Fannin, Kaylance Collett, Lucy Meade, Lillian Harper, Marilla Ohnewehr, Adia Grooms, Stellar Grooms, Laura Jandes, Jenna Work, Hayven Jodrey, Avery Lahmers, Mya Eldridge, Amiya Raines, Erin Waters, Rylen Shiveley, Savannah Patton, Madison Abrams, Makinley Wood, Willow Foster, Audrey Davidson, Aralyn Emerson, Jaylen Michael and Bristol Manning.

High school volleyball players who were on hand to lend valuable assistance were: Natalie Ragan, Paige Evans, Adison Shupert, Elizabeth Raines, Ava Pistole, Emma Pistole, Morgan Wheeler, Mia Kingsley, Lily Parker, Keatyn Palmer, Jacee Davis, Riley Woods, Melanie Wood, Ashlynn Bolton, Sophia Barlow, Tailor Lloyd and Elana Riley.

”The camp went really well,” said Coach Ragan. “It was the largest number of youth volleyball players that I have ever had at camp. They were very enthusiastic and eager to play volleyball. We had a great three days. I would like to give a big thank you to my high school helpers. I could not have done it without them.”