By Julia McCane-Knox

Get ready for a week filled with creativity, discovery, and family fun at your local Adams County Public Libraries. We have events for nature enthusiasts, avid crafters, and those looking for some family bonding time. Please note, all library locations will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth, so no programs will take place that day.

You won’t want to miss an exciting nature program with Duncan, an AmeriCorps naturalist from the Edge of Appalachia Preserve. On Monday, June 16, you’re invited to the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. or the Peebles Library at 2 p.m. to learn all about bird migration. Have you ever wondered why birds travel such long distances or how they find their way? This program will answer your questions and introduce you to the birds of Adams County. Then, dive into a hands-on migration activity that lets you experience the tough choices and challenges birds face along their journeys. Connect with nature and learn something new at this wild event!

If games are more your thing, gather the whole family for Family Game Time at the West Union Library on Saturday, June 21, at 11 a.m. Bring your competitive spirit and enjoy a morning of classic board games, teamwork, and laughter. Unplug and spend time together.

You can also enjoy Storytime all across the county, at 11 a.m. on select days. At the North Adams Library, Artist Storytime is coming June 17. The Peebles Library will have Performing Arts Storytime on Wednesday, June 18. The Manchester Library will host Painting Storytime on Wednesday, June 18. The West Union Library will have a special Kinder Camp Storytime on Wednesday, June 18, featuring United Way, OSU Extension, Help Me Grow, Ohio Children’s Alliance, Head Start, and Bingo!

For kids ages 6 to 11, we have two creative events. Over at the North Adams Library at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 18, kids can craft colorful rubber band bracelets on weaving looms. Head to the Manchester Library later that day at 4 p.m. to make stained glass bookmarks using bright and colorful materials.

Adults aren’t left out! On Friday, June 20, at 1 p.m., stop by the North Adams Library to turn old magazine pages into beautiful wall art. This upcycling workshop will teach you how to make your own unique home décor while having fun and getting creative. All supplies are provided, so bring yourself and a friend.

You’ll find something exciting happening at your library all month long. June is packed with opportunities to learn, play, and create. Whether you stop by for Storytime, try your hand at a new craft, or attend a special guest program, you’ll discover a welcoming space filled

with inspiration. Don’t miss out. Come join the fun! Visit adamscolibrary.org or contact us for more library news. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.