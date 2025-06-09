Welcome Back CES, Burns soon, Are the Reds back?

Just when you think the season is on thin ice, Christian Encarnacion-Strand returns to the lineup and provides enough juice to get a sweep over the Diamondbacks and lift this Reds team to .500. It felt good to have power back in the lineup and if he can stay healthy, along with getting another power bat in Hays back this week, this lineup is ready to produce some runs via the long ball.

CES went 7-13 in his return including three home runs, six RBI’s, a walk, and showed versatility and the ability to play third base. His hot return was contagious and led to a walk-off by himself, a comeback victory, and a sweep to close out the series. Just like Austin Hays, this team feels different when CES is healthy. Cincinnati is 27-12 when hitting at least one home run in a game. They are 19-3 when hitting two plus home runs in a game. Trust the long ball Tito and bring back Hinds over Joe or Hampson. The long ball works in Great American Ball Park, let’s see what Rece can do with Hays and CES in a lineup. I’m begging Francona to not send Benson back down when Hays returns or Candelario returns either. Don’t give up on a kid with six home runs in 70+ at bats. Let the energy and long ball carry this team for awhile, as Joe, Hampson, Espinal, Dunn, and Hurtubise obviously weren’t able to find gaps and play the small ball that Terry hoped to see.

Burns Soon?

If you are a casual fan and don’t know Chase Burns yet, you will soon know him very well, as his jerseys will be filled throughout Cincinnati. He’s the next Skenes-esque talent and will soon be an ace on this club. He recently was called up to AAA Louisville and without Greene until likely July, Burns might just get the big league call-up sooner than you expect. He’s the #11 prospect in baseball, third highest right handed pitching prospect, had a 1.29 ERA in AA, and had a 10-strikeout game last month in just five innings. He played at Wake Forest, same place as Rhett Lowder, and I am looking forward to seeing them both take the mound in the near future when Rhett gets healthy. If the Reds call him up, I can promise you I will be at that game, as he is the best pitching prospect since Hunter Greene and might have the highest ceiling of pitchers drafted by the Reds in my lifetime.

Are the Reds Back?

Is this fools gold or are the Reds back? Or perhaps, is this what the Reds are, a .500 team that will stay within this range all season? I want to believe that they are back and that they are capable, but I’ve been fooled many times this season. This weekend felt different though. It truly felt like CES was in a good place and even McLain’s swing began to come around. If Cincinnati can win the Cleveland series, I might just buy some stock, but it certainly isn’t an easy schedule ahead. Detroit is quickly approaching on the schedule and as of now, it looks like Cincinnati might luckily miss Skubal in the rotation. If there ever was a time to get hot, now would be the time. Cincinnati is just 4.5 games back from a wild card spot. While the Cubs are running away with the Central, that rotation simply cannot sustain this much success over the second half. What do you think? Are the Reds back? Can they find a way to beat their divisional opponents? I am hoping to title the next column with “The Cincinnati Reds are Back!” Until then, I will cross my fingers and hope Wade Miley can turn back the clock.