SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Gavin James Hamilton

SCHOOL:

Adams County Christian

PARENTS:

Justin and Rachael Hamilton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

My teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The sore muscles

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My last 3-point shot on Senior Night for me to win the game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Chester Bennington (Linkin Park)

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Egypt

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Real Steel”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Forged In Fire

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Fishing and playing basketball with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Milano Italian Restaurant

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Robert Erwin

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend SSCC in the fall and after graduation enlisting in the Air Force