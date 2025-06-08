SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Gavin James Hamilton
SCHOOL:
Adams County Christian
PARENTS:
Justin and Rachael Hamilton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
My teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The sore muscles
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My last 3-point shot on Senior Night for me to win the game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Chester Bennington (Linkin Park)
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Egypt
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Real Steel”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Forged In Fire
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Fishing and playing basketball with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Milano Italian Restaurant
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Robert Erwin
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend SSCC in the fall and after graduation enlisting in the Air Force