Thanks to the generosity of many alumni and family members and to the vision of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, since 2003, one hundred eighty-eight (188) scholarships have been awarded at the Jefferson Alumni. In 2025, scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to eleven (11) talented graduates.

The Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship began in 2024 and is given in memory of Phipps, who was a 1969 graduate, starter on the basketball team, and an Air Force veteran. He lost his life in a timber accident. This scholarship is funded by his brother Corbett and wife Carol. The award was presented to Ian Marshall Abbott, who graduated from West Union High School and attended the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center his junior and senior years, studying Ag Mechanics. Ian plans to attend the Scioto County Career and Technical Center to obtain a welding certification. He is the great-great grandson of the late Bessie Hawkins Dunkin ’31, the great-grandson of the late Richard Dunkin ’54 and the grandson of Terry Abbott ’72 and Teresa Williamson Abbott ’72.

The May Family Scholarship was instituted in 2024 and is given in memory of Orvy D. May and Jessie McHenry May and the 11 siblings of Jeff May. This scholarship is funded by Jeff May, Class of 1969, and was awarded to Jayce Rothwell, who graduated from North Adams High School. He has a 4.00 GPA and played both soccer and basketball. He plans to attend Mount St. Joseph University to become an athletic trainer and he will play collegiate basketball. His late grandfather was Bobby Jones, ‘43.

In 2022, Phil and Tom Brown began funding two scholarships in memory of their late brother, David Brown. David was a 1967 graduate and a gifted athlete. The two recipients of the David Brown Memorial Scholarships in 2025 are as follows:

• Laura Johnson, who is a graduate of Anderson High School in Cincinnati. She has a 4.34 weighted GPA and a 3.89 unweighted GPA. She has taken 11 Advanced Placement classes and is an AP Scholar and in National Honor Society and Latin Honor Society. Laura plans to attend Ohio University to study Civil Engineering. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Jessie Hodge Miranda’39, and the late Chester Miranda ‘36 and the granddaughter of Betty Miranda Johnson ‘66.

• Andrew Newman graduated from Northwest High School in Scioto County. He has a 3.88 GPA and is ranked in the top 10 of his class. He played football for four years. He plans to attend Ohio University-Southern and study Law Enforcement Technology and then apply for the Ohio State Patrol Academy. Andrew is the great-grandson of the late Mildred June Newman Hazelbaker’43 and the late Carl Hazelbaker ‘44 and the grandson of Jack Hazelbaker ‘64.

Two new scholarships were awarded in 2025. First, Charlie Copas, Class of ‘68 and his wife Linda, funded the Copas Family Scholarship for relatives. The Copas Family Scholarship was awarded to Caleb DeAtley, who is a graduate of North Adams High School and also attended the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center Ag Business Program. He participated basketball, golf and track and earned his FFA State Degree. Caleb plans to attend Shawnee State University in the Electromechanical Engineering program and has a partial scholarship for Track & Field. He is the great-nephew of Linda and Charles Copas ‘68.

The second new scholarship for 2025 is the James V. Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was instituted and is funded by Jim’s three daughters, Angela, Jaime, and Rachael in memory of their father. Jim was a 1967 graduate, a graphic arts instructor and photographer, and due to his skills and interest in the Alumni, many photographs and other artifacts were digitized. The James V. Hazelbaker MemorialScholarship was awarded to Gavin James Hamilton, who is a graduate of the Adams County Christian School and also attended the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center in the Ag Mechanics Program. He was Vice-President of National Honor Society and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Gavin plans to attend Southern State Community College in the Airframe Mechanics & Aircraft Maintenance Program and then enlist in the Air Force. He is the great-grandson of the late Mildred June Newman Hazelbaker’43 and the late Carl Hazelbaker ‘44, and the grandson of the late James V. Hazelbaker, ‘67.

Since 2003, Ron Lykins has been awarding scholarships. The first were $250 in memory of teachers Don and Flo Armstrong and he then added the Branham Scholarship and raised the award to $500. He later added two Ron and Ruth Lykins Scholarships and the award was raised to $1,000. The 2025 recipients of the Ron and Ruth Lykins Scholarships are:

• Loren George, who graduated from Yellow Springs High School. He was a member of the School Forest Club and the tennis team and a member of the Youth Action Board. Loren plans to attend Ohio University to major in Psychology with a double minor in American Sign Language and Photography. He is the great-grandson of the late Lucille Hafer Caraway ‘28 and the late Donald Caraway ‘29 and the grandson of Rosemary Caraway ‘60.

• Caitlynn Reffett is a graduate of Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky. She has a 4.13 weighted GPA and 4.00 unweighted GPA and ranked first in a class of 368. She was in Beta Club and has taken college classes and multiple Advanced Placement classes. She plans to attend Bluegrass Community and Technical College to study Sonography. Caitlynn is the great-granddaughter of the late Harry Caraway, ‘31, and the granddaughter of the late Linda Caraway Fannin ‘59, who encouraged her to apply.

The Dr. James P. and Suzanne May Branham Scholarship in memory of Buddy ‘54 & Susie ‘55, was awarded to Tatum Grooms, a graduate of North Adams High School, who through College Credit Plus earned an Associate’s Degree from Southern State Community College. She was in National Honor Society, BETA and played varsity soccer, basketball and track. She plans to attend Beauty Artistry Academy to obtain licensure as an esthetician and also Southern State Community College for a degree in Business. She is the great-great granddaughter of the late Claude Colvin ’26, great granddaughter of the late Anna Lou Colvin Branham ’46, and granddaughter of the late Rita Branham Grooms ’70, and Gary Grooms ’67.

The two Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships awarded and funded by Ron Lykins in 2025 were:

• Sadie Armstrong is a graduate of West Union High School where she had a 3.56 GPA. She was active in band, steel band, winter percussion, pep band, choir and performing arts. Athletically, she participated in track, cheerleading and cross- country. Sadie plans to attend BYU-Idaho to study Graphic Design. Sadie is the great-granddaughter of the late Don Armstrong ‘28 and Flo Caraway Armstrong ‘33 and the granddaughter of Darrel Armstrong ‘66.

•Lucy Deyo who is a graduate of Fairfield Union High School and also attended Eastland Career Center. She had a 4.21 weighted GPA and was ranked fourth in a class of 148. She was in FFA and earned her FFA State Degree and played volleyball. She will attend Mt. Vernon Nazarene University to major in Ministry with a focus on Children’s Ministry. Lucy is the great-granddaughter of the late Thomas Hazelbaker ‘32.

If you would like to donate to the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship fund in honor or in memory of a family member or classmate, send checks payable to the Jefferson Alumni to Linda Stepp, Secretary/Treasurer at 13370 St.Rt. 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697.