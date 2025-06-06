Ronald Lynch, age 71 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025. Ronald was born July 20, 1953 in Owsley County, Kentucky to the late Conley and Beulah (Whicker) Lynch.

Ronald retired from Adams County Rural Electric.

Survivors include his wife, Nadine Lynch of West Union; daughter, Laranda Lynch of West Union; sons, Ronald B. Lynch and Amanda of Russellville and Dustin S. Lynch and Mindy of Lebanon; sisters, Geraldine Turner of Annville, Kentucky, Wilma Parker of Annville, Kentucky and Anna Helton of London, Kentucky; grandchildren Marcus A. Lynch, Ava R. Lynch, Myles S. Lynch and Paisley D. Lynch; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Sinking Spring Community Church with Greg Seaman officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at Noon at the Gray Family Cemetery in McKee, Kentucky. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

