By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County Commission President Barbara Moore recently returned from a significant trip to Washington, D.C., where she represented the county during the White House State Leadership Conference on May 19. The event, organized in collaboration with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO), brought together over 60 commissioners and leaders from across the state, offering a unique opportunity for local governments to engage directly with federal officials.

Moore emphasized that the primary goal of the conference was to bridge the gap between local and federal governments, providing commissioners with valuable insight into national policies while giving them a platform to voice the specific needs of their communities. “It’s really important for us to be engaged with those in higher government,” she said. “You meet people who might be able to point you in a funding source direction that you might not otherwise know about. Or you may be able to even influence some funding.”

The event featured several cabinet-level speakers, including Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer of the Department of Labor and Secretary Howard Lutnick of the Department of Commerce. Moore described them as “powerful speakers” and praised the value their discussions brought to the conference. Also in attendance were officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Energy. Moore noted a scheduling issue in which Brian Kellogg, listed as a representative of the Department of Education, was in fact with the Department of Energy. That confusion didn’t stop Moore from having a productive conversation with him about Adams County’s energy needs.

Specifically, Moore highlighted the urgent need for expanded access to commercial natural gas. “The Purina plants aren’t going to come here because we don’t have that,” she said, referring to missed economic development opportunities. “We have a very small pipeline in West Union, but it’s not the commercial natural gas that we need to further develop and bring jobs to the county.” According to Moore, the costs associated with expanding natural gas access are significant, and companies like Duke Energy are hesitant to invest without a guaranteed return. She acknowledged this has been a longstanding challenge, predating even her five-year tenure as commissioner.

While the conference didn’t yield immediate commitments on specific funding requests—such as those related to Medicare or Medicaid—Moore made several important connections, including with Connor Reardon from Intergovernmental Affairs. These relationships, she said, could prove instrumental in the future. “You never know when those connections are going to make something possible,” she said. “You make them in the hope that it will further the county. I’m not doing this to further myself.”

Moore also clarified that she paid for the trip herself, ensuring no taxpayer dollars were used. “It was important to go, but I didn’t want to charge the county for my travel,” she explained. She acknowledged that such trips can sometimes be perceived as government-funded vacations and emphasized her decision to self-fund as a matter of principle and leadership. “Who doesn’t want to go to the White House? But I made significant schedule changes to make it happen, and I paid my own way.”

As an attorney and full-time county commissioner, Moore acknowledged the demands of her dual roles but underscored the importance of continuing to advocate for Adams County on both the state and national levels. Her leadership style, she said, is rooted in pragmatism and accountability. “I care about Adams County. Commissioners don’t always have the power people think they do, but we do have a lane, and I try to stay in it.”

Reflecting on the experience in Washington, Moore expressed gratitude for the opportunity to speak directly with federal officials and policymakers. She also noted a personal highlight—meeting Congressman David Taylor and receiving a tour of the House floor from one of his aides. “It was interesting to see them in session, though it wasn’t a very lively debate. Still, I appreciated Congressman Taylor making the time for us.”

As for future events, Moore is unsure if she’ll attend CCAO’s summer conference, noting it conflicts with both her commission schedule and her upcoming wedding. However, she made clear that if the White House extends another invitation, she’d be honored to return. “I’m going to try to further some of the contacts that I made while I was there,” she said.

Ultimately, Moore sees trips like these as a vital part of her job, not just as a commissioner, but as a steward of the county’s long-term interests. “The federal government needs to listen to us at the local level to know what we want,” she said. “We know better what we need in Adams County than somebody in Washington or even Columbus.”