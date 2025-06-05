By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Adaministrative Assistant

Information from Area Agency on Aging, District 7: Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federally-funded program administered by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio by the Ohio Department of Aging. Locally, it is managed by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7).

To be eligible for $50.00 in benefits, you must be age 60 or over at the time of application, be at 185% of the poverty level, and live in one of the AAA7’s ten counties (Adams Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton).

To apply, please call 1-800-343-8112 and leave your name and phone number. You will receive a call back within a few days and they will fill out the application for you over the phone; or you may go to www.aaa7.org and find the application there.

FYI – The Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition will be having their 5th Annual Paddlefest Fund Raiser on Saturday, June 7. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the paddle begins at 10 a.m. Bring your kayaks or canoes to State Route 125 Bridge Public Access to drop off, then drive to MoonDoggie LIVERee where a shuttle will transport you back to the registration area and your boat. For details and registration form, please go to Facebook and look up Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition. While there, look at the other activities coming up!

Information from the National Institute on Aging: 6 Healthy Sleep Habits for Older Adults – People spend about one-third of their life sleeping or trying to sleep. Being older doesn’t mean you have to be tired. Sleep is important for your body and affects your ability to function during the day. Below are some healthy habits that can help you fall and stay asleep.

Older adults need about 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Getting a good night’s sleep supports physical health, mental health, and overall well-being. Improve your sleep with these tips:

1. Develop a regular sleep schedule and bedtime routine

2. Avoid napping in the late afternoon or evening

3. Try to avoid electronic screens, such as cell phones and TVs, in the bedroom

4. Keep your bedroom quiet and at a comfortable temperature

5. Exercise at regular times each day, but not within three hours of bedtime

6. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and large meals late in the day

Why is sleep important? Sleep is important for your body — from the brain, heart, and lungs to energy, protection against disease, and mood. It also affects your ability to function during the day. A good night’s sleep can help you learn, create new memories, respond quickly, solve problems, pay attention, make decisions, and be creative.

Not getting enough sleep can cause harm to your body. Research shows that over time it can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

If you wake up tired, feel easily annoyed, have trouble falling asleep, or have trouble staying asleep, these may be signs you’re not getting a good night’s sleep. Lack of quality of sleep can lead to problems with memory, negative feelings, more stress in relationships and an increased risk of falls or accidents.

Learn more at: www.nia.nih.gov/sleep-tips

Just A Thought: “Happiness has not to all the same name: to Youth she is known as the Future; Age knows her as the Dream.” ~Ambrose Bierce