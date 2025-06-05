By Julia McCane-Knox

Summer is in full swing at the Adams County Public Library, and we’re inviting you to explore, create, and connect through a colorful lineup of programs that will brighten your mind and your imagination!

Kick off the fun at the Curiosity Carnival on Monday, June 9, from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Peebles Library. This all-ages event is bursting with hands-on discovery across subjects like physics, geology, engineering, and art. Whether you’re launching mini catapults, digging into rock samples, or experimenting with color and motion, we have events that will ignite every curious mind! Come ready to explore, play, and learn!

On Wednesday, June 11, creativity is taking over the North Adams Library from 2 to 4 p.m. during a special garden rock painting session for kids ages 6 to 11. Each child will paint a butterfly-inspired rock, and together, these colorful creations will form a vibrant art installation. That same day at 3 p.m., teens can ditch the pressure of perfect art and dive into the fun of making gloriously goofy masterpieces at Bad Art at the Manchester Library. The messier, the better. No rules, no judgments, and definitely no mistakes!

Teens, let your imagination take the lead on Thursday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Library, where you will explore the link between literature and color in Color Mixing / Choose a Book. Pick a book, choose two cover colors, then experiment with shades and tints to create a mini color palette inspired by your story. At the end, use your favorite new color to help you find your next great read! Meanwhile, over at the Peebles Library from 1 to 2 p.m., teens ages 12 to 18 can step into the shoes of a fashion designer, literally! During our custom sneaker design session, choose a template and let your creativity soar as you design your dream kicks, complete with bold colors, patterns, and flair!

We’re celebrating creativity in all its forms on Saturday, June 14, with a trio of events to delight every kind of artist and reader. At the North Adams Library, join Mae from 1 to 3 p.m. for a relaxing step-by-step acrylic painting session, where you’ll create a cozy country barn scene. All supplies are provided, and no experience is needed, just RSVP to reserve your spot. Meanwhile, at the Manchester Library, it’s time to show some love for the father figures in your life with a Father’s Day Crafting Session from 1 to 3 p.m. Drop in to make a heartfelt card, a silly keepsake, or anything in between. Bring your best ideas and maybe a dad joke or two!

Also, on June 14 from 1 to 3 p.m., come support local voices at the Peebles Library during our Local Author Meet and Greet. You’ll meet talented authors like Lisa Mahan, Laura Applegate, Saundra Crum Akers, Carol Cartaino, and more! Hear their stories, ask questions, get books signed, and maybe even find your next cherished book while celebrating our creative community.

From science and storytelling to painting and pastel art, there’s no shortage of ways to Color Our World at the library this summer. Go to adamscolibrary.org or call us to learn more about the above events. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. We can’t wait to see you in the library this summer!