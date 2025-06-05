By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

On May 29, Adams County officials, educators, and community leaders traveled to Columbus for the annual Adams County Capitol Day, a full-day event designed to connect local voices with Ohio’s state policymakers and industry leaders. Held at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio headquarters, the event highlighted issues of local concern—ranging from education and energy to agriculture, real estate, banking, and the state budget—while emphasizing Adams County’s commitment to civic engagement and statewide collaboration.

The day opened with welcoming remarks by Jeff Foster, Executive Director of Leadership Adams, who served as both host and moderator throughout the event. The first presentation was delivered by Alicia Shoults from the Ohio State Fair. She shared updates on a series of ongoing capital improvement projects at the fairgrounds, including the construction of new buildings and renovations to older facilities. These changes aim to modernize the grounds and improve accessibility for exhibitors and visitors, reinforcing the Fair’s role as a cultural and economic hub for Ohio.

Matt Koppitch of Bricker Graydon law firm followed with an overview of the state budgeting process and where that process currently stands in the legislative calendar. He explained the timeline and procedures involved in developing Ohio’s biennial budget, while also highlighting how current discussions in the legislature could impact counties like Adams. His talk helped attendees understand the significance of local advocacy at this stage in the process, particularly concerning education funding, infrastructure, and health care.

Education was a central focus of the event, with a panel discussion led by Jeff Foster and featuring Dawn Wallace, Superintendent of the Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD), and Nick Roberts, Superintendent of Manchester Local School District (MLSD). The discussion centered on potential cuts to the state education budget and how those reductions could negatively affect local districts. Panelists addressed how decreased state funding could impact essential services like transportation, staffing, and technology, all of which are critical in rural school systems. They also emphasized how schools already operate on lean budgets and that even modest cuts could significantly disrupt student support and academic programs.

Energy production in Ohio was the subject of the next panel, moderated by Jim Samuel of the Capitol Integrity Group. Panelists included Dana Saucier from JobsOhio, Jenifer French of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Representative Adam Holmes (District 97), and Senator Brian Chavez (District 30). The conversation explored the evolving role of renewables, the importance of energy grid reliability, and how energy infrastructure investments can attract business to Appalachian Ohio. Panelists stressed the role of coordinated policy in ensuring that both energy production and economic growth are sustainable and community-minded.

The afternoon began with a presentation by Matt Abbott of Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), who spoke about regional efforts to prepare development-ready sites, coordinate workforce training, and attract long-term investment to southeast Ohio. Abbott highlighted specific examples of cross-county collaboration that have already yielded economic gains.

Representative Justin Pizzulli then addressed attendees with a focus on behavioral health and addiction recovery infrastructure. While recognizing that Adams County already has a robust offering of treatment facilities, Pizzulli stressed the need to establish more facilities in other areas of the state. He noted that overconcentration in a few communities creates regional imbalance and limits access for many Ohioans. His remarks emphasized the importance of equitable distribution of recovery resources across Ohio to ensure that all communities can support residents struggling with addiction.

Later in the afternoon, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture Brian Baldridge, formerly an Adams County Commissioner, returned to speak to his home region alongside members of his departmental staff. They presented data showing Ohio’s leadership in agricultural exports and discussed new policies aimed at preserving farmland, which continues to be lost to development and urban expansion. The department is focused on protecting agricultural viability while also preparing younger generations for careers in food production and agribusiness.

Scott Williams, CEO of the Ohio Realtors, then offered a snapshot of current housing trends across Ohio. He discussed rising housing costs, limited inventory, and the growing difficulty for first-time homebuyers to enter the market. He also noted the unique challenges rural areas face in attracting housing developers due to infrastructure limitations and regulatory hurdles.

The final speaker of the day was a representative from the Ohio Bankers League. Their presentation centered on the organization’s lobbying efforts to promote legislation that benefits rural banks and their customers. The speaker stressed the importance of civic participation, encouraging attendees not only to visit the Capitol—as they had done for Capitol Day—but also to regularly engage with state lawmakers through email, phone calls, and participation in public hearings. According to the Bankers League, when local communities speak up, policy becomes more responsive and inclusive.

The event concluded with closing remarks and an optional visit to the Ohio Statehouse. The day offered Adams County attendees the opportunity to hear directly from decision-makers while also ensuring that state leaders heard from the communities they serve. The exchange of ideas throughout the day reflected Adams County’s commitment to effective advocacy and proactive leadership.

Adams County Capitol Day was more than a field trip to Columbus; it was a strategic investment in dialogue, relationship-building, and long-term planning. Through active participation in events like this, Adams County continues to demonstrate that rural voices can have a powerful influence on statewide priorities.